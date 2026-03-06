Disney Adventure sets sail: Inside Asia’s first Disney cruise ship

SINGAPORE - The ship – Asia’s first Disney cruise – can carry up to 6,700 passengers and features more than 20 dining venues, eight live shows, a roller coaster and a fireworks display at sea.

It will not have any ports of call. Unlike Disney Cruise Line (DCL)'s seven other ships – homeported in countries like Australia and the United States and with stops for passengers to disembark, the Disney Adventure is marketed as the destination itself.

Tailored for the Asian market, the ship incorporates unique elements in its design, food, and entertainment. For instance, Asian dishes such as kebabs, curries and noodles are available at every dining venue. And Singapore motifs such as national flower the Vanda Miss Joaquim can be spotted among the Disney characters on the ship’s stern.

“Hopefully, you see that this ship is different. We harkened back to the 1930s’ romanticism of cruising. The elegant colour palettes, the round portholes, the stacks, the bow – everything is to evoke the romance of travel and cruising,” says Bruce Vaughn, chief creative officer at Walt Disney Imagineering – the creative, research and development arm of The Walt Disney Company.

The ship arrived in Singapore on March 3 and was christened by American actor Robert Downey Jr on March 4. It sets sail on its first public voyage on March 10.

Ahead of the maiden sailing, The Straits Times experiences what the ship has to offer on a four-night preview cruise. Here is a first look at its seven themed areas.

Marvel Landing

On the upper decks is Marvel Landing – an outdoor theme park zone with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) splashed across towering walls.

The open-air space houses three rides: Pym Quantum Racers, Groot Galaxy Spin and Ironcycle Test Run.

Pym Quantum Racers is a bumper car ride, while Groot Galaxy Spin seats riders on miniature spaceships that revolve around a central pillar and can be manoeuvred up and down.

But the real show-stopper is Ironcycle Test Run – the longest roller coaster at sea. The 250m track loops and curves across half the length of the ship, formidable against the open sky. The height requirement for riders is between 120cm and 195cm.

Even walking through the zone feels cinematic, with heroic tunes blasting through the speakers. For a moment, it feels as though I have wandered into an MCU battle sequence.

San Fransokyo Street

From superheroes to cyberpunk neon, San Fransokyo Street – inspired by Big Hero 6 (2014) – is an indoor arcade zone that hums with colour and movement.

A life-size subway map greets guests at the entrance, which Vaughn says was created by referencing San Francisco’s subway map.

Behind glass panels is the Hiro Training Zone, one of the most popular spots onboard with a perpetual queue. Players dash across a digital gaming floor, reacting to flashing prompts as missions unfold beneath their feet. It is chaotic, competitive and oddly addictive.

The surrounding mock storefronts make the area feel like a stylised Japanese street. A ramen shop displays an oversized bowl of noodles, while shadows of workers, recreated by technology, move and converse behind screens. Lanterns shaped like Baymax, the inflatable robot character in Big Hero 6, glow overhead.

Peering into the windows, I spot playful knick-knacks like a collector’s edition comic book and a Baymax figurine hidden among cute stationery. Noticing these Easter eggs feels like a reward for slow exploration amid the excited frenzy.

Kids clubs Vibe and Edge are also tucked behind store entrances, revealing surprisingly expansive hangout spaces for young cruisers.

Disney Imagination Garden

At the heart of the ship lies what Vaughn calls a “canyon”. Unlike other DCL ships, the Disney Adventure has its centre hollowed out. Viewed from the upper decks, the Disney Imagination Garden stretches out below, layered with greenery and anchored by a massive stage.

The verticality gives the space depth and drama, making it feel genuinely canyon-like.

Known as the Garden Stage, the performance venue is where six live shows are held, including Avengers Assemble and Duffy And The Friend Ship – both created specifically for the Disney Adventure.

Garden View staterooms nearby offer unblocked views of the shows, though guests should expect a livelier soundscape in return.

Opposite the stage rises an intricately designed storybook castle spanning three storeys, overlooking a bar and perfectly manicured shrubs.

Keep your eyes peeled for Disney characters like the Cheshire Cat from Alice In Wonderland (1951) and the sassy dragon Mushu from Mulan (1998) hiding in the trees above. Quick-service food kiosks like Mowgli’s Eatery, which serves Indian dishes, and Gramma Tala’s kitchen, featuring Pacific and Asian dishes, are also located here. Most food and beverages on board are included in the cruise fare.

Disney Discovery Reef

On the same deck, Disney Discovery Reef shifts the palette from green to turquoise.

Inspired by The Little Mermaid (1989) and Finding Nemo (2003), the open-air space is flanked by towering blue walls, coral structures and sand mounds dotted with aquatic plants. Spot Finding Nemo co-stars Dory and Nemo amid the decor.

By day, the space is well lit by natural light. By night, glowing lamps cast the area in soft hues, creating the illusion of bioluminescence. It feels calmer here – almost meditative, compared with Marvel Landing.

Food kiosks like Cosmic Kebabs and Bewitching Boba and Brews are located in this zone. The latter sells drinks from the Chinese milk tea brand Naisnow which come at an additional cost – milk tea with brown sugar pearls, for instance, costs US$7.75 (S$9.90).

Town Square

Town Square stretches across most of Deck 6 and centres on Royal Court, an indoor gathering area. Gold tendrils creep up the pillars of this central space, and the ceiling depicts artwork of 15 Disney princesses, including Jasmine, Mulan, Elsa and Anna.

Here, passengers will also find a small stage and a jumbo screen, which occasionally hosts character appearances and live music performances.

A short walk away is Walt Disney Theatre, spanning three decks and home to Broadway-style productions. Outside, the food stand Premiere Sips & Snacks serves popcorn and drinks.

The Navigator’s Club and Enchanted Summer restaurants are also located on the same deck.

Toy Story Place

The children’s water play area is dotted with oversized fixtures inspired by Toy Story (1995), including the three-eyed alien characters.

Two bright slides – Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides – twist down into the play area. Jumbo screens with lounge seating screen Disney films at selected times, while food kiosks Pizza Planet and Wheezy’s Freezies Quick serve a quick bite or Disney’s viral soft-serve ice cream in flavours like chocolate and vanilla.

Wayfinder Bay

Also outdoors on the upper decks, Wayfinder Bay feels like an intimate amphitheatre. A pool sits before tiered deck seating that wraps around a performance stage, where Disney film Moana (2016) will be retold as a live show.

This is also where live music performances are held and where passengers can lounge in the sunshine by day and enjoy the cool breeze at night.

Bookings for sailings up to August 2027 are open. Prices for a three-night voyage in June start at $1,607, and $2,399 for a four-night voyage.

Originally published by The Straits Times