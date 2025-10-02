Việt Nam picks record-breaking war epic ‘Red Rain’ for Oscar race

HÀ NỘI — The record-breaking war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has been selected to represent Việt Nam in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

On September 30, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed the decision to submit the film, directed by Đặng Thái Huyền and produced by the People’s Army Cinema, to the preliminary round. The ministry said the submission reflects Việt Nam’s determination to participate more actively in global cinema.

Earlier, on June 13, the ministry established the National Council for Film Selection to nominate a film for the preliminary round of the Oscars. The council consists of five members, including respected managers, artists, directors, producers and screenwriters, and is chaired by Head of the Department of Cinema Trần Cường.

Mưa Đỏ received four out of five votes, becoming Việt Nam’s official representative in the Oscar preliminary round.

The Department of Cinema commented: “Mưa Đỏ is set against the backdrop of the revolutionary war, vividly and movingly recreating the nation’s heroic history while honouring the courage and sacrifice of soldiers. The film impresses with its deeply human storytelling, meticulously crafted visuals, evocative music and the compelling performances of its cast.”

Director Đặng Thái Huyền, who has long been devoted to war-themed cinema, skilfully balances an epic spirit with a modern and relatable perspective, making the film resonate with domestic audiences while also connecting with international viewers.

According to the decision of the ministry, the People’s Army Cinema will coordinate with the Department of Cinema to complete the application and submit film copies with English subtitles to the Academy Awards organisers before the deadline.

Over the past 30 years, several Vietnamese films have been submitted for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, including Mùi Đu Đủ Xanh (The Scent of Green Papaya, 1993), Áo Lụa Hà Đông (The White Silk Dress, 2006), Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, 2016) and Hai Phượng (Furie, 2019).

According to the Department of Cinema, Mưa Đỏ continues this journey with new expectations, not only to promote the image of Việt Nam’s land, people and history but also to elevate the standing of Vietnamese cinema on the global cinematic map.

Adapted from the novel by Chu Lai, who also wrote the screenplay, the film draws inspiration from the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972.

Set during a pivotal moment when the liberation forces of the Việt Nam People’s Army reclaimed Quảng Trị Province – once the temporary dividing line between North and South – the story depicts the counteroffensive launched by the army of the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by US military aid, in an effort to retake the citadel and influence peace negotiations.

The film also offers a humanistic view of soldiers from the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by the US, portraying them as individuals with families awaiting their return.

Mưa Đỏ has also stormed into the history books as Việt Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time, with VNĐ700 billion (nearly US$26.5 million) in revenue. — VNS