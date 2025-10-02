Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam picks record-breaking war epic ‘Red Rain’ for Oscar race

October 02, 2025 - 08:00
The participation at one of the world’s most prestigious movie awards is to affirm Việt Nam’s efforts to integrate into the world’s largest cinematic stage.

HÀ NỘI — The record-breaking war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) has been selected to represent Việt Nam in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

On September 30, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed the decision to submit the film, directed by Đặng Thái Huyền and produced by the People’s Army Cinema, to the preliminary round. The ministry said the submission reflects Việt Nam’s determination to participate more actively in global cinema.

A scene from the movie Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) which will represent Việt Nam to vie for the 98th Oscar. — Photos courtesy of People’s Army Cinema

Earlier, on June 13, the ministry established the National Council for Film Selection to nominate a film for the preliminary round of the Oscars. The council consists of five members, including respected managers, artists, directors, producers and screenwriters, and is chaired by Head of the Department of Cinema Trần Cường.

Mưa Đỏ received four out of five votes, becoming Việt Nam’s official representative in the Oscar preliminary round.

The Department of Cinema commented: “Mưa Đỏ is set against the backdrop of the revolutionary war, vividly and movingly recreating the nation’s heroic history while honouring the courage and sacrifice of soldiers. The film impresses with its deeply human storytelling, meticulously crafted visuals, evocative music and the compelling performances of its cast.”

‘Mưa Đỏ’ received 4 out of 5 votes from the National Council for Film Selection, becoming Việt Nam’s official entry in the Oscar preliminary round.

Director Đặng Thái Huyền, who has long been devoted to war-themed cinema, skilfully balances an epic spirit with a modern and relatable perspective, making the film resonate with domestic audiences while also connecting with international viewers.

According to the decision of the ministry, the People’s Army Cinema will coordinate with the Department of Cinema to complete the application and submit film copies with English subtitles to the Academy Awards organisers before the deadline.

Adapted from the novel by Chu Lai, who also penned the screenplay, the film draws inspiration from the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972.

Over the past 30 years, several Vietnamese films have been submitted for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, including Mùi Đu Đủ Xanh (The Scent of Green Papaya, 1993), Áo Lụa Hà Đông (The White Silk Dress, 2006), Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, 2016) and Hai Phượng (Furie, 2019).

According to the Department of Cinema, Mưa Đỏ continues this journey with new expectations, not only to promote the image of Việt Nam’s land, people and history but also to elevate the standing of Vietnamese cinema on the global cinematic map.

'Mưa Đỏ' is the Việt Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time with the VNĐ700 billion (nearly US$26.5 million) in revenue.

Set during a pivotal moment when the liberation forces of the Việt Nam People’s Army reclaimed Quảng Trị Province – once the temporary dividing line between North and South – the story depicts the counteroffensive launched by the army of the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by US military aid, in an effort to retake the citadel and influence peace negotiations.

The film also offers a humanistic view of soldiers from the Republic of Việt Nam, backed by the US, portraying them as individuals with families awaiting their return.

Mưa Đỏ has also stormed into the history books as Việt Nam’s highest-grossing domestic film of all time, with VNĐ700 billion (nearly US$26.5 million) in revenue. — VNS

Life & Style

Khánh Hòa – favourite destination of Russian tourists

Before the pandemic, Khánh Hoà was among the top destinations for Russian visitors, welcoming nearly 493,000 arrivals in 2019. After five years of stagnation, the market is rebounding strongly. In the first eight months of 2025, the province received 279,000 Russian tourists, with the number expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the year-end.
Life & Style

Path for unified, diverse culture charted at Hà Nội seminar

Cultural development in Vietnam must extend beyond preserving or reviving traditions, embracing a broader strategy that fosters shared values under the ethos of “unity in diversity”, mutual respect, and inclusive, peaceful and sustainable growth, heard a seminar in Hanoi concluded on September 30.
Life & Style

Hà Nội inspires award-winning architect

Two architectural works, The Grid and House of Forest by Mai Hưng Trung, are on display at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice, Italy. Trung spoke to Việt Nam News about his work and career.

