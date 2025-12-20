Folk art works honoured, individuals receive Artisan title

HÀ NỘI — Best national folk art works of 2025 were honoured at an awards ceremony where distinguished artisans were conferred the title of Folk Artisan on December 20 in Hà Nội.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dr Lê Hồng Lý, president of the Việt Nam Folk Arts Association, said that this year 70 entries were submitted for the award. After the evaluation process, 49 received awards and prizes.

"Although this year we haven't seen any outstanding work that made a strong impression, the overall quality of the collected and research works shows greater consistency and stability," Lý said.

"Notably, the number of in-depth research works participating in the competition tends to increase compared to previous years.

"This result is in line with the association's direction: Strengthening in-depth research projects, large-scale and comprehensive research projects such as ethnic and regional culture, etc."

The organisers presented three Second B Prizes, nine Third Prizes, 21 Third B Prizes, 14 Consolation Prizes, and two Special Gifts.

Among winning authors were Đặng Thị Oanh and her team with the work “Nghi lễ và dân ca nghi lễ của người Dao ở Việt Nam” (Rituals and ritual folk songs of the Dao people in Việt Nam); La Mai Thi Gia and her team with specialised research on “Văn học dân gian Cà Mau” (Cà Mau folk literature); and A Jar and Nguyễn Tiến Dũng with “Trò chơi dân gian của người Bahnar” (Folk games of the Bahnar people).

Ly said that the annual award was set up to support, encourage and motivate association's members in their collecting and research activities; contributing to the preservation, conservation, and promotion of the value of Vietnamese folk culture and arts heritage.

It was also a well-deserved recognition for their persistent efforts and dedication to folk cultural values.

Also at the ceremony, the association announced a list of individuals awarded the title of Folk Artisan in 2025, and the "For the Cause of Vietnamese Folk Arts" commemorative medal to recognise their sustained contributions to the field of folk culture.

On this occasion, the association held a celebration honouring its elderly members as a profound expression of gratitude to those who devoted their hearts and souls to preserving and passing on cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, an exhibition space displayed more than 500 books and 50 exemplary research works, vividly portraying the journey of safeguarding and promoting the values of Vietnamese folk culture and arts across generations. VNS