Vibrant Việt Nam shines at Christmas

As Christmas approaches, the heart of Hà Nội comes alive in a dazzling festive display, bursting with colour and seasonal cheer as the city prepares to welcome Christmas 2025.

From charming old churches to stunning shopping malls, the capital is emerging as a favourite destination for both tourists and locals eager to soak in the holiday atmosphere and capture memorable moments.

In the Hàng Mã Street area, familiar treasures such as glittering Christmas trees, jolly Santa Clauses, and delightful souvenirs are vividly displayed, drawing crowds eager to indulge in festive shopping. Young people take full advantage of the warm, sunny days and the colourful surroundings, venturing out to snap selfies and gather gifts for friends and family, ensuring their holidays are filled with cheer.

Beyond Hàng Mã Street, iconic spots in Hà Nội such as Tràng Tiền Plaza and Hà Nội Cathedral are adorned with stunning decorations that draw visitors of all ages.

Hà Nội Cathedral stands as a quintessential symbol of Christmas. By early December, the area around this majestic structure is transformed into a festive landmark, featuring a giant Christmas tree, a nativity scene, and a warm, inviting lighting display. It's a beloved check-in location for both local and international tourists.

Hà Nội during the Christmas season offers a treasure trove of beautiful photo opportunities, showcasing the city's rich blend of ancient charm and modern vibrancy. From lively public spaces to cosy cafes, every corner is infused with the festive spirit.

Regardless of where you choose to explore, you're sure to capture memorable moments and soak in the lively end-of-year atmosphere of the capital.

The tradition of gathering at churches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day has grown increasingly popular in the capital and other cities in recent years. VNS