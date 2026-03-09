Budget revenue from foreign trade rises 12.3% in Jan–Feb

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam collected VNĐ70.085 trillion (US$2.66 billion) in State budget revenue from import – export activities in the first two months of 2026, fulfilling 15.5 per cent of the annual target and marking a 12.3 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to the Customs Department of Vietnam.

Revenue in February alone reached an estimated VNĐ28.696 trillion, representing a 30.7 per cent decline compared with January.

Total foreign trade turnover in February was valued at $67.19 billion, down 23.8 per cent month-on-month. Export value stood at $33.09 billion, a decrease of 23.4 per cent, while imports were estimated at $34.1 billion, down 24.2 per cent.

For the first two months of the year, trade value totalled $155.73 billion, up 22.3 per cent year-on-year, equivalent to an increase of $28.36 billion. Exports rose 18.3 per cent to $76.39 billion while imports climbed 26.3 per cent to 79.34 billion USD.

Foreign-invested enterprises made up $117.1 billion of the total trade turnover during the period, surging 35.9 per cent from the same period in 2025.

At the same time, authorities reported that smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transport of goods remain complex. Recent cases mainly involve narcotics, firecrackers and frozen food products that fail to meet safety standards along northern border routes with China and central border areas with Laos.

Sea routes accounted for the largest share of violations, with 1,006 out of 1,787 detected cases, or 56.3 per cent of the total, an increase of 479 cases, or 90.9 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Land routes recorded an increase of 61.3 per cent, or 200 cases, mostly along the Việt Nam – China and Việt Nam – Cambodia borders.

Violations on air routes also increased by 32 cases year-on-year, with the value of confiscated goods estimated at VNĐ28.8 billion. Most cases were detected at major international airports including Nội Bài International Airport, Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport and Đà Nẵng International Airport. Authorities also uncovered drug trafficking cases on transit flights via Qatar involving passengers arriving from Thailand or travelling from Việt Nam to New Zealand and Australia.

The customs authority said it will intensify monitoring of revenue sources, tighten control over customs valuation, origin and tax policies, and strengthen risk analysis to prevent tax evasion and revenue losses.

It also plans to expand post-clearance inspections and enterprise audits, particularly in cases suspected of tax declaration irregularities, transfer pricing or misuse of preferential tariff policies. In addition, the agency will step up coordination with police, border guard and coast guard forces to crack down on smuggling and trade fraud, and strictly handle violations of customs and tax regulations. — VNA/VNS