Manulife Vietnam launches Xanh Phú Quý, a unit-linked insurance solution designed to build multi-generational wealth

HCM CITY — Manulife Vietnam has launched Xanh Phú Quý (Evergreen Prosperity), a new generation unit-linked life insurance product designed to meet the growing demand for financial protection, long-term investment, and multi-generational wealth creation.

As Vietnamese consumers increasingly focus on long-term wealth accumulation and financial planning for their families, solutions that combine insurance with investment opportunities are attracting growing interest.

Xanh Phú Quý offers a comprehensive financial solution that combines life protection with the potential for long-term asset growth through professionally managed investment funds, with a premium payment period starting from just five years.

Insurance as part of long-term wealth planning

Asset allocation is becoming an increasingly important principle in modern personal financial planning worldwide. Alongside traditional investments such as real estate, equities, and bank deposits, life insurance is increasingly viewed as an important component of long-term asset allocation.

In many developed markets and Asian financial centres such as Hong Kong and Singapore, life insurance has long been integrated into family wealth management strategies. Research in personal wealth management shows that individuals in these markets typically allocate around 5 per cent to 20 per cent of their total assets to insurance solutions as part of their long-term portfolio.

In Việt Nam, this trend is gradually emerging as more customers seek long-term investment opportunities, financial planning solutions, and structured approaches to building family wealth for future generations.

A solution combining protection and long-term investment

Xanh Phú Quý unit-linked insurance product enables customers to protect their finances against unforeseen risks while accumulating wealth through long-term investment in professionally-managed unit-linked funds.

The product offers several key features designed to support long-term financial planning such as a combination of life protection and long-term investment in one financial solution, short premium payment period starting from five years, the ability to make periodic withdrawals from year 11 and supporting long-term financial goals such as education planning or retirement.

Others include the ability to transfer the insurance policy to the next generation, enabling wealth continuity across generations, access to professionally-managed unit-linked funds, leveraging the power of long-term investing and compounding interest and an optimised fee structure designed to enhance long-term investment efficiency.

These features allow customers to build and manage long-term assets while laying the foundation for sustainable family wealth across generations.

Tina Nguyễn, CEO of Manulife Vietnam, said: “Customers today are not only looking for protection against life’s uncertainties but also for solutions that help them build and grow long-term assets for themselves and their families.

"With Xanh Phú Quý, Manulife aims to provide a solution that protects customers starting today while helping them steadily accumulate wealth and build a financial legacy for future generations,” she said.

Xanh Phú Quý is currently available through Manulife’s Agency channel and through its banking partner VietinBank. — VNS