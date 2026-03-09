Thousands of entries celebrate Việt Nam’s renewal in national photo contest

HÀ NỘI — Two powerful images that capture Việt Nam on the move have taken top honours at a national press photo competition, offering a striking glimpse of a country balancing modern ambition with history and celebration.

A dramatic photograph of a metro train gliding across a lake in Hà Nội, framed by high-rise buildings and blossoming trees, paired with another image showing thousands of people watching a spectacular drone light show in Hồ Chí Minh City to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South of Vietnam, has won the prestigious A Prize at the press photo competition ‘Việt Nam on the Journey of Renewal’.

The work Hà Nội - Thành Phố Xinh Đẹp và Hiện Đại (Hà Nội – The Beautiful and Modern City) by photographer Trần Thu Hà captures the train weaving through lush greenery and modern architecture, surrounded by vibrant flowers in the heart of the capital. It symbolises the intersection of modern infrastructure, dynamic urban life and harmonious nature, vividly reflecting Việt Nam’s renewal: sustainable growth, civilisation and a rich cultural identity.

Meanwhile, Kỷ Nguyên Vươn Mình (The Rising Era) by Nguyễn Văn Trung, taken on April 30, 2025, portrays tens of thousands gathered along the Sài Gòn River to witness a world-record drone light show featuring 1,500 devices. The dazzling display illustrated both the history and the forward-looking development of HCM City.

The competition, organised by Nhân Dân newspaper in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, was launched on June 28, 2025. It attracted nearly 4,000 photo entries from more than 400 photographers and groups. Participants ranged from the oldest, born in 1946, to the youngest, born in 2008. The event aims to inspire creativity, honour authentic images of the country’s renewal and showcase progress across diverse fields.

Through the lenses of photographers, the works present a vivid portrait of a modern, dynamic Việt Nam, sustainably developed yet deeply rooted in national identity.

Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper, Lê Quốc Minh, emphasised that the sheer number of submissions reflects not only the competition’s wide appeal but also the sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among professional photojournalists, artists and amateurs alike.

According to Lê Quốc Minh, the entries demonstrate serious investment, persistent artistic effort and a strong sense of social responsibility. Many works reveal high artistic quality, balanced composition, subtle use of light and moments rich in informational value, authentically portraying Việt Nam’s comprehensive renewal and global integration.

“Each submitted work is a perspective, a story, a snapshot of life. In them, we encounter the vibrant rhythm of major projects; the urgency of production in industrial zones; cities rising against the blue sky; rural areas transformed by farmers mastering science and technology; innovative businesses; armed forces supporting communities through natural disasters; and above all, the image of the Vietnamese people: hardworking, resilient and filled with aspirations to rise,” Minh said.

Alongside the two A Prizes, the judging panel selected 20 other outstanding works: three B Prizes, five Third Prizes and 12 Encouragement Prizes. These awarded photographs are now showcased in an outdoor exhibition at the headquarters of Nhân Dân Newspaper in Hà Nội. — VNS