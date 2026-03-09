Government leader attends Ban Flower Festival 2026 in Điện Biên Province

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the opening ceremony of the Ban Flower (Bauhinia) Festival 2026 in Điện Biên Province on March 8 evening, during which he urged the locality to turn tourism into a key driver of growth for both the province and the wider Northwestern region.

Themed Hoa Ban – Khát Vọng Điện Biên, the festival was a highlight of the Điện Biên Culture and Tourism Week running from March 6 – 12. The annual event celebrated the beauty of the iconic Ban flower and promoted the culture, history and tourism potential of the Northwestern region.

In his remarks at the event, PM Chính stressed that the festival served as both a distinctive cultural and tourism event of Điện Biên and a venue to celebrate and connect the rich cultural heritage of ethnic groups in the Northwest, highlighting the unity in diversity of 54 ethnic groups.

Điện Biên, he noted, is a land where history, culture and nature converge. It is best known for the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory in 1954 – a landmark event described as “resounding across the five continents and shaking the globe,” marking a turning point in Việt Nam’s struggle for independence.

PM Chính stated that Điện Biên embodies the essence of the Northwestern region and stands as an enduring symbol of Việt Nam’s revolutionary heroism. Marked by the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory, this land of majestic nature has become a powerful testament to the nation’s will for independence, aspiration for freedom and the strength of great national solidarity.

He highlighted that more than seven decades after the Điện Biên Phủ campaign, its spirit of determination and national unity continues to inspire new generations. The legacy of the historic victory remains a powerful source of motivation for the province to pursue development and prosperity.

In recent years, Điện Biên has made notable progress, with steady economic growth, improved infrastructure, stronger defence and external relations, and rising living standards for local people. The province has prioritised preserving ethnic cultural identities and promoting tourism through distinctive events, notably the annual Hoa Ban Festival.

He stressed that 2026 is a particularly significant year as Việt Nam begins implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and other major policy directions, including targets for double-digit economic growth. Điện Biên, like other localities, must intensify efforts, maintain determination and act decisively to achieve these goals.

The PM urged ministries and agencies to coordinate closely to support Điện Biên’s socio-economic development, particularly through groundbreaking policies to mobilise resources, improve infrastructure, preserve heritage and promote sustainable tourism. He also called for greater efforts to attract businesses and investors to support Điện Biên and the Northwestern region in general.

He hoped that a united Điện Biên will achieve rapid and sustainable development while preserving its cultural identity, and emerge as a key centre for socio-economic development and a distinctive destination for culture, history and tourism.

Ban flower has become a symbol of this historic land. Each blooming season brings renewed vitality to Điện Biên, ushering in festive activities that connect people, culture and tourism. Inspired by this, the Ban Flower Festival becomes a distinctive cultural and tourism event for the locality and the Northwestern region every spring.

With the theme focusing on honouring ethnic cultural identity and the historical spirit of Điện Biên Phủ, this festival aims to further promote the province’s cultural values, tourism resources and unique local products to domestic and international visitors.

This year’s festival features a wide range of activities, including a large-scale opening art performance using modern stage technology, a vibrant street carnival, a traditional folk music and dance festival, traditional sports, cultural exhibitions and an OCOP rural products market.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Trần Tiến Dũng said the festival offers a platform to honour the cultural identity of ethnic groups and introduce Điện Biên to more visitors. The province aims to develop the Ban Flower Festival into a signature tourism brand, helping to unlock its tourism potential and promote sustainable development, he added. — VNA/VNS