Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Three Vietnamese cable cars rank among Asia’s most scenic rides

March 06, 2026 - 12:47
Among the featured systems is the Hòn Thơm Cable Car, located on Phú Quốc. The cable line holds the Guinness World Records title as the world’s longest sea-crossing cable car, stretching nearly 8km.
The Bà Nà Hills Cable Car connects the lowlands of Đà Nẵng to the summit of Núi Chúa at nearly 1,500m above sea level. — Photo pelago.com

HÀ NỘI — Three cable car systems in Việt Nam have been recognised among Asia’s most scenic cable car rides in a new ranking by the US travel magazine Travel + Leisure, making Việt Nam the only country with three entries on the list.

Released on March 4, the list highlights 11 cable car rides across Asia offering the most spectacular views in 2026. The selections were based on criteria such as the uniqueness of the surrounding natural landscapes, engineering complexity, and the ability to provide sweeping panoramic vistas for travellers.

Among the featured systems is the Hòn Thơm Cable Car, located on Phú Quốc. The cable line holds the Guinness World Records title as the world’s longest sea-crossing cable car, stretching nearly 8km.

"The cable car ride, supported by a three-rope sea crossing system, boasts surreal views of local fishing villages and colourful boats, the An Thới archipelago, and coral reefs, over a journey spanning 15-20 minutes," Travel + Leisure said.

Also on the list is the Bà Nà Hills Cable Car, which connects the lowlands of Đà Nẵng to the summit of Núi Chúa at nearly 1,500m above sea level. The route spans more than 5km and offers sweeping views of lush primary forests along the mountain slopes.

Hòn Thơm Cable Car on Phú Quốc Island. — Photo sunworld.vn

The third Vietnamese entry is the Vinpearl Cable Car, which provides panoramic vistas of Nha Trang Bay while linking the mainland with offshore resort islands.

The ranking also highlights other notable cable car systems across Asia. China’s Dagu Glacier Gondola was noted as one of the world’s highest, carrying visitors to an altitude of 4,843m to access permanent snowfields.

In Hong Kong (China), the Ngong Ping 360 draws attention with its glass-bottom cabins overlooking the geological park on Lantau Island. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Langkawi SkyCab was recognised for traversing ancient rock formations estimated to be more than 550 million years old.

Other entries, including the Singapore Cable Car and the Namsan Cable Car, were praised for offering sweeping views of modern city skylines and busy harbour landscapes. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Light festival draws visitors to Hội An

Hundreds of artists and dancers joined a storytelling performance in Hội An on a well-lit, open-air stage during the town's Light and Heritage Festival, starting off a long art programme intended to last through summer for tourists at Hội An Memories Land.
Life & Style

Vietnamese embassy in Brunei promotes cultural diplomacy

The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei has partnered with Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) and the Veteran Association of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (VARBAF) to host a series of events introducing Vietnam’s traditional Tet festivities, creating a lively platform for cultural exchange while spreading the Vietnamese language and traditional handicrafts to Bruneian friends and students.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom