Traveller Review Awards 2026 names Việt Nam's 10 most welcoming destinations

HÀ NỘI — Booking.com has announced winners of its 14th edition of Traveller Review Awards 2026 including Việt Nam's 10 most welcoming destinations.

The global renown digital travel platform and one of the world's online travel agencies, has also highlighted Việt Nam's 13,052 accommodation partners, including 6,503 homes for the awards.

The 10 Vietnamese destinations winning the awards are the ancient town of Hội An in the central city of Đà Nẵng, Mai Châu in the northern province of Phú Thọ, Cù Lao Thu in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, the northern province of Ninh Bình, the former mountain northern of Hà Giang (now Tuyên Quang Province), Côn Đảo Island in HCM City, Phong Nha in the central province of Quảng Trị, Đà Lạt City in Lâm Đồng Province, Phú Quốc Special Zone in the southern province of An Giang, and the northern mountain province of Cao Bằng.

In the list, Hội An emerges as the lead of Việt Nam's most welcoming destination, reflecting the enduring appeal of the ancient town not only in its global heritage value but also in the warm hospitality of the local community.

Powered by more than 370 million verified reviews from travellers across the world, the awards celebrate the partners who consistently deliver standout hospitality and service across every corner of the globe, according to Booking.com.

In 2026, 1.81 million partners across 221 countries and territories are being recognised globally, a 5 per cent increase compared with the previous year. This includes 1,817,848 accommodation providers, 1,977 rental car companies and 137 airport transfer suppliers.

Italy leads for the ninth consecutive year with 214,666 award-winning partners, followed by France (170,596) and Spain (152,292). Germany (111,685) and the United Kingdom (93,989) round out the top five. Brazil jumps up two spots to number six (80,791), while the United States (77,949) and Poland (72,619) sit at seventh and eighth spots respectively. Greece (71,230) and Croatia (58,707) complete the top ten.

“From welcoming hosts who go above and beyond for guest stays to expert taxi drivers sharing ‘local-only’ tips, these personal touches can make a trip truly special for travellers,” said James Waters, Chief Business Officer at Booking.com.

“The Traveller Review Awards continue to shine a well-deserved spotlight on our partners who help create lifelong memories for travellers. It’s one of our ways of saying ‘thank you’ from all of us at Booking.com and the hundreds of millions of travellers around the world."

This year's list for Việt Nam features a diverse range of destinations, from historic old towns and tranquil mountain retreats to sun-drenched coastlines.

It has reflected the country’s growing hospitality sector and commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences. The winning destinations show the breadth of Việt Nam’s travel landscape, united by a shared spirit of hospitality that continues to leave a strong impression on visitors.

Booking.com's country head for Việt Nam Branavan Aruljothi said a destination is defined as much by the warmth of its people as by its landscapes and heritage.

Whether it is a host in Hội An preserving architectural history or a local community in Hà Giang and Mai Châu welcoming travellers into their daily lives, he added, these interactions shape experiences that travellers remember long after their journey ends.

The Traveller Review Awards are a way of recognising these hospitality heroes and expressing gratitude from Booking.com and millions of travellers from all around the world, Aruljothi said.

Việt Nam welcomed 2.5 million international arrivals in the first month of 2026 – the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to the latest report from the National Statistics Office.

The number rose 21.4 per cent compared with the previous month and 18.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said the milestone figure is notable not only for its scale but also for the evolving growth structure across source markets.

In 2026, the nation targets 25 million international arrivals and 150 million domestic tourists.

Last year, nearly 21.17 million international visitors travelled to Việt Nam, up by an impressive 20.4 per cent from a year earlier, marking the first time the country's tourism industry has surpassed the 21-million threshold. — VNS