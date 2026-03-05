Light festival draws visitors to Hội An

HỘI AN – Hundreds of artists and dancers joined a storytelling performance in Hội An on a well-lit, open-air stage during the town's Light and Heritage Festival, starting off a long art programme intended to last through summer for tourists at Hội An Memories Land.

The 60-minute show, which will take place daily at 8pm, will become a major night entertainment option for tourists visiting and exploring the ancient town, according to the event's communications manager Nguyễn Xuân Hà.

The five-part performance centres around the 400-year history and development of Hội An during the Đại Việt State from the 15th to the 18th century. It is a mixture of design and dance-based performances, including a drone show, fireworks and 3D images of the town's Old Quarter.

Hà said the art programme aims to serve as a draw for tourism in the summer high season.

He noted that the show’s five parts describe the ancient town through the themes of new life, weddings, lamps and sea, trading ports and áo dài (traditional Vietnamese dresses), encompassing a short story of Hội An’s history.

He said tourists can extend their experience by exploring pre-performance events, including mini shows, in the same location starting from 4pm. These extra experiences will show more of Hội An’s history and cuisine as well as crafts and cultural traditions.

The Hội An Memories show has helped attract tourists to the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, with Đà Nẵng City expecting to receive 19.5 million visitors in 2026.

Hội An Memories Land hosted more than 600,000 visitors in 2025 and has been voted as the World's Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex four times in a row for its unique offerings at the World Travel Awards since 2022.

The show debuted in 2018 on the Thu Bồn River.

The art performance was also chosen to be shown at Times Square, New York in the US.

Hội An has remained crowded since Tết (Lunar New Year) began in mid-February, with a series of festivals and street performances in the town's Old Quarter and suburban craft villages. — VNS