Vietnamese hit heads overseas as 'Bunny!!', set for release in 14 markets

HÀ NỘI — After dominating the domestic box office, the Vietnamese psychological drama Thỏ Ơi!!, directed by Trấn Thành, is set to reach international audiences with a release in 14 countries and territories under the global title Bunny!!.

The filmmaker recently shared the news with fans on social media, confirming that the film will soon screen in major markets including the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, as well as several Southeast Asian countries.

Alongside the announcement, Trấn Thành unveiled a new poster designed specifically for international audiences, which quickly drew praise for its striking visual style.

The international rollout follows the film’s impressive box-office success at home. As of 3pm on March 10, Thỏ Ơi!! had earned VNĐ437 billion (about US$17 million), according to the local tracking site Box Office Vietnam.

This achievement places the film among the five highest-grossing movies in the history of the Vietnamese box office.

With such a breakout hit, Trấn Thành has further cemented his standing in the local film industry, as he is now involved in five of the 10 highest-grossing Vietnamese films of all time: Mai, which earned VNĐ551 billion (around $21 million), Nhà Bà Nữ with VNĐ475 billion (about $18 million), Thỏ Ơi!!, Bố Già with VNĐ427 billion (about $16 million) and Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ with VNĐ332 billion (about $13 million).

Thỏ Ơi!! is a psychological drama that explores the hidden tensions within complicated romantic relationships. The story unfolds through three intertwined narrative threads, each reflecting different emotional conflicts.

One story focuses on the jealousy and hostility within the troubled marriage of Hải Lan and her husband. Another follows Kim, whose controlling behaviour strains his relationship with his girlfriend Nhật Hạ. The third examines the emotional distance between Hải Linh and Thế Phong, who struggle to reconcile their separate worlds.

Through a chapter-based narrative structure, the film gradually reveals the emotional wounds people inflict on one another, turning love from a source of comfort into the catalyst for painful and life-altering decisions.

News of the film’s international release has quickly attracted attention from audiences, many of whom hope that Bunny!! will resonate with viewers abroad and help bring Vietnamese cinema closer to global audiences.

Despite his busy schedule preparing for the overseas rollout, Trấn Thành also reminded domestic viewers with humour that the film is still showing in local cinemas, encouraging those who have not yet seen it to support the movie.

Beyond the success of Thỏ Ơi!!, the filmmaker has also drawn attention after revealing his participation in a massive South Korean historical film project titled The Sword: A Legend of the Red Wolf.

In the production, he portrays Sol In-gwi (Xue Rengui), the powerful chief administrator of the An Dong Protectorate under the Tang Dynasty. To prepare for the role, the actor undertook intensive training in three languages – Classical Chinese, Turkic and Mongolian.

The parallel momentum in his directing and acting careers signals an ambitious new phase for Trấn Thành as he expands his presence on the international film stage. — VNS