PM’s trip expected to bolster ASEAN-Russia, Việt Nam-Russia ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng's trip to attend the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations and undertake bilateral activities in Kazan is expected not only to serve as a significant milestone in the development of the ASEAN – Russia Strategic Partnership and the broader regional architecture, but also to create fresh momentum for deepening the Việt Nam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a new era.

The visit from June 16 to 18 will be made at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Historic milestone amid an evolving multipolar world

Since their initial contacts in 1991 and the establishment of the full Dialogue Partnership in 1996, ASEAN and Russia have built a relationship marked by substantial progress. The elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2018 opened up a broader cooperation space across the political – security, economic, and social – cultural pillars.

The summit in Kazan takes place amid profound changes in both the regional and global landscape. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting delegation of Việt Nam, cited Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm as saying at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue that the world is facing “three fundamental crises: a crisis of the international order, a crisis of development models, and a crisis of strategic trust.”

Against this backdrop, the ASEAN – Russia Summit carries special significance that extends beyond a commemorative event, reflecting the highest level of political commitment from both sides. It reaffirms that dialogue and cooperation remain the most effective means of fostering a peaceful, secure and stable environment conducive to development.

Russia’s strong commitment to ASEAN was also underscored ahead of the summit. Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russia – ASEAN Summit will help shape answers to key questions about the future international order.

She described that future as one characterised by a multipolar and multi-centred world in which ASEAN stands as a leading example of successful cooperation based on mutual respect and the harmonious balancing of national and regional interests.

Việt Nam – bridge linking Asia, Europe

Over the past 35 years, Việt Nam has consistently played an active and responsible role in promoting ASEAN – Russia relations. Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi noted that Việt Nam was among the strongest supporters of closer ASEAN – Russia engagement when relations were first established.

Today, as Việt Nam’s standing within ASEAN continues to grow, its role in fostering Russia – ASEAN cooperation has become increasingly constructive and is highly valued by both sides, Khôi went on.

At the summit, Việt Nam aims to continue serving as a bridge-builder, promoting consensus and contributing practical initiatives to generate new momentum for ASEAN – Russia cooperation. The attendance of the Vietnamese PM at the summit also serves as an important step in preparation for Việt Nam’s role as the coordinator for ASEAN – Russia relations in the 2027-30 period.

Việt Nam is expected to work with other countries to unlock potential in areas such as trade, science and technology, digital transformation, energy security, education and tourism. As the first ASEAN country to conclude a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Việt Nam also hopes to share practical experiences to expand connectivity and cooperation between ASEAN and the wider Eurasian region.

New momentum for Việt Nam – Russia ties

Alongside its multilateral significance, the visit carries special importance for Việt Nam – Russia relations. It marks PM Hưng’s first trip to Russia in his new capacity.

The year 2026 has been particularly dynamic for bilateral ties. Following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first foreign leader to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm by telephone. Việt Nam also dispatched a special envoy to Russia to brief Russian leaders on the congress’s outcomes.

The close relationship has been further reinforced by a series of high-level exchanges, including then Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Russia in March and visits by several Vietnamese deputy prime ministers.

During his stay in Kazan, PM Hưng is expected to meet with President Putin and hold talks with the head of the Republic of Tatarstan. According to Ambassador Khôi, the meetings will focus on reviewing cooperation, addressing bottlenecks in implementing existing agreements, and advancing key projects, including the Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant project and long-term oil and gas collaboration.

Economic ties have also regained momentum. Bilateral trade reached US$1.72 billion in the first four months of 2026, up 9.22 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the number of Russian visitors to Việt Nam surged by 194 per cent in the first five months of the year to 618,000.

During a meeting with Russian Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko on May 18, PM Hưng reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to promoting comprehensive cooperation with Russia across politics, diplomacy, the economy, energy and education.

For his part, Bezdetko reiterated that Russia regards Việt Nam as one of its most important partners in the Asia-Pacific region and stands ready to work closely with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to advance new areas of cooperation, particularly in energy security and green transition.

The Vietnamese PM’s visit to Russia once again demonstrates Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress. With careful preparation and a long-term strategic vision, the trip is expected to contribute to strengthening ASEAN’s multilateral architecture while creating new breakthroughs in the Việt Nam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS