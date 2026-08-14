Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM urges completion of border commune schools before September 5

August 14, 2026 - 16:39
Regarding public investment disbursement, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu said it should keep pace with actual construction progress, and asked the Ministry of Finance and State Treasury to facilitate the work while maintaining strict controls.
Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu chairs a meeting of the Steering Committee for building inter-level boarding schools in border communes on August 14. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu has asked ministries, sectors and localities to complete inter-level boarding schools in border communes before the new school year begins, stressing that the deadline is a political task that must not be delayed.

Chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for building inter-level boarding schools in border communes on Friday, Châu called for greater efforts to ensure timely completion, quality and readiness for operation ahead of September 5.

Meeting the deadline must go hand in hand with safety and all quality requirements and criteria, he stressed.

The official acknowledged local efforts but pointed out that construction remained slow in some areas and required stronger action.

Chau requested the Ministry of Education and Training to send working teams to localities facing delays and promptly adjust plans where problems arise. After the school opening, the ministry should conduct a review of the first phase and draw lessons for the second phase, he said.

Regarding public investment disbursement, he said it should keep pace with actual construction progress, and asked the Ministry of Finance and State Treasury to facilitate the work while maintaining strict controls.

The Deputy PM stressed that boarding students should only be admitted once food safety, healthcare and student management conditions are completed and verified. Local authorities should consult parents and residents when addressing arrangements for students’ meals, accommodation and daily life, avoiding rigid or administrative approaches.

For the second phase, 16 localities that have received central funding must promptly complete investment procedures and site clearance, aiming to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2026. School sizes must be based on actual demand to avoid waste, Châu said.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, construction of 108 schools in 19 provinces and cities began in 2025. As of August 9, 51 of the 99 centrally funded schools had reached at least 80 per cent completion, while 47 had completed 50-80 per cent of their construction work.

By early August, 100 schools had established their organisational structures, and 84 had completed enrolment.

The 108 schools are expected to serve more than 108,000 students, including over 71,000 boarding students.

Localities are continuing to recruit additional teachers, boarding supervisors, catering and medical staff, while finalising arrangements for meals, accommodation, and care conditions.

For the second phase in 2026, most projects are in the process of completing investment preparation procedures, site clearance, design, appraisal and contractor selection. The funding required to implement 121 schools in 17 provinces and cities is estimated at approximately VNĐ30.13 trillion (US$1.15 billion). — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

A friendship of trust, respect and progress

In this special article on the occasion of 80th Independence Day of India, Ambassador Tshering W. Sherpa writes about the developmental strides undertaken by India, and the resolve of India and Việt Nam for a prosperous and bright future.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam underscores ASEAN unity, centrality

Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Thanh Bình highlighted ASEAN’s ability to listen to one another, respect diversity, manage differences and build consensus as among the key lessons underpinning the bloc’s strength and enabling it to move forward together.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom