Deputy PM urges completion of border commune schools before September 5

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu has asked ministries, sectors and localities to complete inter-level boarding schools in border communes before the new school year begins, stressing that the deadline is a political task that must not be delayed.

Chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for building inter-level boarding schools in border communes on Friday, Châu called for greater efforts to ensure timely completion, quality and readiness for operation ahead of September 5.

Meeting the deadline must go hand in hand with safety and all quality requirements and criteria, he stressed.

The official acknowledged local efforts but pointed out that construction remained slow in some areas and required stronger action.

Chau requested the Ministry of Education and Training to send working teams to localities facing delays and promptly adjust plans where problems arise. After the school opening, the ministry should conduct a review of the first phase and draw lessons for the second phase, he said.

Regarding public investment disbursement, he said it should keep pace with actual construction progress, and asked the Ministry of Finance and State Treasury to facilitate the work while maintaining strict controls.

The Deputy PM stressed that boarding students should only be admitted once food safety, healthcare and student management conditions are completed and verified. Local authorities should consult parents and residents when addressing arrangements for students’ meals, accommodation and daily life, avoiding rigid or administrative approaches.

For the second phase, 16 localities that have received central funding must promptly complete investment procedures and site clearance, aiming to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2026. School sizes must be based on actual demand to avoid waste, Châu said.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, construction of 108 schools in 19 provinces and cities began in 2025. As of August 9, 51 of the 99 centrally funded schools had reached at least 80 per cent completion, while 47 had completed 50-80 per cent of their construction work.

By early August, 100 schools had established their organisational structures, and 84 had completed enrolment.

The 108 schools are expected to serve more than 108,000 students, including over 71,000 boarding students.

Localities are continuing to recruit additional teachers, boarding supervisors, catering and medical staff, while finalising arrangements for meals, accommodation, and care conditions.

For the second phase in 2026, most projects are in the process of completing investment preparation procedures, site clearance, design, appraisal and contractor selection. The funding required to implement 121 schools in 17 provinces and cities is estimated at approximately VNĐ30.13 trillion (US$1.15 billion). — VNA/VNS