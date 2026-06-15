Việt Nam's top leader sends condolences to Thailand over Princess passing

U Minh Hạ Forest tourism still waiting to bloom
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|Officials line up to pay respects in front of a portrait of the late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol in the royal throne hall at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on June 13, 2026. Hundreds of black-clad Thai mourners gathered at the royal palace in Bangkok on June 13, awaiting the arrival of the body of the king's eldest daughter a day after her death was announced. — AFP/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Monday sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Royal Family of Thailand over the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away on June 11 at the age of 47.
The body of the Thai king's eldest daughter was brought to the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Saturday, as thousands of black-clad mourners lined the procession route. — VNS