The Grand Hồ Tràm unveils new chapter for 2026

HCM CITY — Entertainment has become a strategic focus for The Grand Hồ Tràm in 2026 as it positions itself as a dynamic entertainment hub for both local and international visitors, transcending its traditional role as a mere resort, according to resort officials.

During a media briefing in HCM City, The Grand Hồ Tràm recently revealed its vision for 2026 and key developments in hospitality, entertainment programming, and gaming experiences aimed at enriching the visitor experience for guests from HCM City and beyond.

In 2026, the hotel is raising the profile of entertainment from a supplementary offering to a core strategic focus of the resort experience. An expanded lineup of large-scale concerts and signature events is scheduled throughout the year.

Simultaneously, the resort intends to collaborate with leading entertainment partners in Việt Nam and internationally to further diversify the range of events hosted at the destination.

The entertainment programme is already in progress with a series of performances by Vietnamese artists. Additionally, The Grand Hồ Tràm is broadening its roster of international artists, with a focus on talent from across Asia.

During the meeting, the resort reinforced that 2026 heralds the integration of casino gaming as part of the broader luxury entertainment and lifestyle experience at The Grand Hồ Tràm, complementing the resort's offerings in hospitality, dining, wellness, and live entertainment.

With the casino now accessible to eligible Vietnamese citizens in compliance with government regulations, The Grand Hồ Tràm remains committed to upholding responsible gaming practices, ensuring full regulatory compliance, and providing a safe and regulated environment.

Walt Power, CEO of The Grand Hồ Tràm said: "Since early 2026, The Grand Casino has officially begun welcoming Vietnamese guests in accordance with current regulations. This marks an important step in expanding the entertainment offering at The Grand Ho Tram, bringing a world-class gaming experience that further completes our integrated resort ecosystem. At the same time, we remain committed to continuously strengthening our operational standards and management processes to ensure a safe, transparent, and professionally managed environment for all guests."

The resort also disclosed plans to inaugurate Ixora Hồ Tràm by Fusion 2 in 2026, bolstering the resort's accommodation capacity and enhancing its hospitality offerings. This addition underscores the resort's enduring commitment to investing in Hồ Tràm as a premier tourism destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The Grand Hồ Tràm is a world-class integrated resort facility being developed in phases on 164 contiguous hectares of pristine beachfront property located in Hồ Tràm, approximately a two-hour drive from HCM City. — VNS