Home Life & Style

Fire-jumping ritual lights up spring festival

March 11, 2026 - 11:58
A traditional fire jumping ritual of the Dao people took centre stage at the closing ceremony of the three-week Spring Festival in Bắc Hà, Lào Cai. The ritual, symbolising courage, spiritual strength and hopes for prosperity, drew thousands of visitors to the White Plateau to witness one of the highlands’ most striking cultural traditions.

 

