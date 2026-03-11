Fire-jumping ritual lights up spring festival

A traditional fire jumping ritual of the Dao people took centre stage at the closing ceremony of the three-week Spring Festival in Bắc Hà, Lào Cai. The ritual, symbolising courage, spiritual strength and hopes for prosperity, drew thousands of visitors to the White Plateau to witness one of the highlands’ most striking cultural traditions.
As part of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of Vietnamese cinema on March 15, the event honours the historical and artistic values of films from different eras, while also providing the public, especially younger generations, with access to classics that have shaped the nation's cultural identity.
Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the practice of Mother Goddess worship continues to be preserved and promoted in contemporary life, helping spread traditional cultural values in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development in the new era.
The Việt Nam Áo dài Heritage Club was launched in Vientiane, Laos, on March 9 as part of an event to celebrate International Women’s Day. It is a branch of the Việt Nam Áo dài Heritage Club run by the Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund.
A collection project on documents, photos, stories and knowledge in related to the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve and Sơn Trà Peninsula has been launched in drawing mass participation of cultural researchers, local community, photographers, journalists and collectors in building a precious database and an archives store of nature and cultural value for education and tourism.