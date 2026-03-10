Tofu memories from childhood to bia hơi tables

Thanh Hà

My love for tofu earned me the nickname "tofu baby" when I was in kindergarten. To encourage me to finish my lunch quickly, my teachers would place a small piece of soybean in my bowl. Years later, the habit has never left me. Now an adult, tofu remains my first choice for daily meals, a bia hơi (draught beer) meet with friends and even family parties.

Scientists say tofu is an incredibly versatile, nutrient-dense plant-based protein that can serve nearly every dietary need, cooking style and mealtime. Made from soybeans, it is a complete protein containing all essential amino acids, making it a reliable staple for vegans, vegetarians and meat-eating diets alike.

For me, the appeal is even simpler. Tofu is a minimally processed food that anyone can make at home with basic ingredients: soybeans, water and lime juice or another curdling agent. It is delicious, easy to cook and budget-friendly. Like a blank canvas, it absorbs marinades and flavours from almost any cuisine.

The simplest preparation is boiled or fried tofu served with a range of dipping sauces such as soy sauce with spicy chilli or fish sauce mixed with garlic and black pepper, or the pungent shrimp paste loved by many in northern Việt Nam.

Prepared this way, tofu keeps its rich creamy flavour while remaining light, making it a good option for those watching their diet or trying to lose weight. After the feasts of the recent Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, my favourite shop was selling out so quickly that I had to call the owner to place an order and pay in advance just to secure a meal with tofu.

I also often add plain tofu to different styles of hot pot. For some reason, it suits this communal and interactive way of dining perfectly. Among the raw ingredients such as thinly sliced meats, seafood, vegetables, leafy greens, mushrooms and noodles, tofu often becomes the quiet star of the pot.

My favourite dish, however, is fried tofu soaked in fish sauce with green onions.

Although I usually make it at home, I admit it tastes even better when eaten at a bia hơi stall on a street in the Hà Nội Old Quarter.

The tofu is cut into small cubes and deep-fried in a large pan of hot oil until golden and crisp on the outside yet soft inside. It is then dipped into a bowl of fish sauce mixed with a touch of sugar and plenty of finely chopped green onions.

Such a simple yet flavourful dish makes people reach for bite after bite. Accompanied by a couple of glasses of beer, conversations flow easily and the stories never seem to end.

Another regular dish in my kitchen is tofu in tomato sauce. Tofu is cut and fried until golden. Tomato is stir-fried until softened and blended into a thick paste. The two ingredients are mixed with salt to taste and stirred over low heat for several minutes before adding chopped green onions.

For those who eat meat, once the tofu has been fried, cut a lengthwise slit in each piece with a knife. Then use a teaspoon to scoop out some of the tofu’s interior and add minced pork. The next steps are the same and then a beautiful and delicious dish is born.

Tofu is extremely versatile, ready to complement my favourite vegetables in a bowl, stir-fry, soup or scramble and even desserts like mousse. It can even be thrown into a power blender with a little broth, roasted vegetables and seasonings to become a luscious sauce.

However, not all tofu is the same. In a crowded city like Hà Nội, many workshops produce tofu, leading to a wide variety of products depending on recipes, the origin of ingredients, fermentation methods as well as the water source used.

The most famous place is Mai Động Village, known for its Mơ tofu, in the former Hoàng Mai District, now Vĩnh Tuy Ward.

It has long been renowned for its soft ivory-white tofu, delicately fragrant and nutty, a simple yet refined dish cherished by generations of Hanoians.

The name Mơ Tofu originated from the old Mơ Market, where villagers once brought their freshly made tofu to sell each morning. Over time, word of its exceptional quality spread and Mơ Tofu became a beloved brand familiar to local residents.

However, I recently found that tofu made by villagers in Võng La in suburban Đông Anh is really good, if not even better. With their skilful hands, meticulous attention to detail and unique secrets, the villagers created a distinctively delicious tofu that is firm, rich, creamy, free of residue and has a longer shelf life compared with other types.

Let's try both and find your best tofu in town. — VNS