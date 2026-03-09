Army team wins overall title at national beach Kurash championship

HCM CITY — The Army team secured the overall title at the 2026 National Beach Kurash Championship after three days of intense competition on the sand.

The tournament concluded on March 8 following the final matches in the remaining six men’s and women’s weight categories, which determined the top positions in the overall medal standings.

With strong form and careful preparation, the Army athletes successfully defended their overall championship title, finishing with five gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

Hosts HCM City also enjoyed a successful campaign, placing second overall with three gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

The Hà Nội team came third with two gold and four silver medals.

Among the highlights for the host team was the gold medal won by Trần Thanh Hiển in the men’s under-100kg category. In the final, he delivered an impressive technical performance to defeat a strong opponent from Đồng Tháp and claim the top podium position.

According to experts, the overall quality of competition this year was higher than in the inaugural edition. The participation of strong teams such as the Army, Cần Thơ, Đồng Tháp and hosts HCM City created a series of closely contested bouts on the sandy arena, delivering exciting moments for spectators at Bãi Sau (Back Beach) Park.

The championship is considered an important evaluation event by the Vietnam Sports Administration to identify promising athletes for the national team ahead of upcoming international competitions.

The tournament, jointly organised by HCM City’s Department of Culture and Sports and the Vietnam Sports Administration, attracted more than 200 athletes from 12 teams nationwide. Competitors contested 19 sets of medals in individual combat events under the 2018 international Kurash rules.

The medal events included nine men’s weight categories ranging from under 50kg to over 100kg and ten women’s divisions from under 42kg to over 87kg. — VNS