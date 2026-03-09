Gia Lai kicks off National Tourism Year with theme centred on landscape, culture

GIA LAI — Under the theme 'Gia Lai - Mountains Embrace the Sea', National Tourism Year Gia Lai 2026 celebrates the harmonious meeting of highlands and coast with spectacular landscapes, rich ethnic cultures and a commitment to preserving heritage while promoting sustainable development.

Vice Chairwoman of Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thị Thanh Lịch said this year’s defining feature is tourism built on the region’s rich cultural inheritance.

“Our focus is developing tourism products rooted in the unique cultural values of Gia Lai,” she said.

National Tourism Year Gia Lai 2026 will present 244 events across tourism, culture and sports: 18 led by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; 109 organised by Gia Lai Province; and 117 supporting activities from 22 other provinces and cities.

Events are organised around quarterly themes to ensure continuity and to maintain visitor interest year-round.

The opening week, running from March 23 to 30, will celebrate sites across the province. The official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place in the evening of March 28 in Quy Nhơn Ward, with a centerpiece performance titled “The Great Forest Touches the Blue Sea.”

Lịch noted that the timing is ideal, as global tourism rebounds and Việt Nam accelerates the promotion of destinations and expands its international markets. Hosting the National Tourism Year gives Gia Lai a platform to cement its place on Việt Nam’s — and the region’s — tourism map.

Layered tourism ecosystem

After merging with Bình Định Province from last July, Gia Lai has become Việt Nam’s second-largest province by area, covering over 21,500sq.km and home to roughly 3.5 million people.

Straddling the Central Highlands and the south-central coast, the province benefits from a multimodal transport network of seaports, airports and inter-regional corridors that positions it as both a tourism hub and a trade gateway.

Gia Lai’s appeal lies in its striking contrasts: the emerald forests and volcanic highlands of the Central Highlands sit alongside coastal bays and island landscapes of the south-central coast.

Iconic attractions such as Pleiku Lake, Chư Đăng Ya Volcano, Kon Ka Kinh National Park, Quy Nhơn Bay, Kỳ Co and Eo Gió offer a palette of experiences for domestic and international travellers alike.

Beyond scenery, Gia Lai is also a cultural crossroads. It safeguards the Central Highlands Gong Culture Space — recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage — alongside the central Vietnamese bài chòi folk theatre, Bình Định’s traditional martial arts, and classical bội singing.

A network of ancient sites and living traditions provides fertile ground for cultural, historical and experiential tourism products that celebrate local identity while inviting visitors to engage deeply.

Digital transformation

In line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology and national digital transformation, Gia Lai has targeted tourism as a breakthrough sector. The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism views digitalisation not simply as technology adoption, but as comprehensive innovation in management, operations and services.

Digital tools, officials say, will expand markets, lift service quality, and project a modern, professional image while preserving cultural authenticity.

Practical steps already underway include the rollout of a smart tourism ecosystem: 60 sites now have QR codes for visitor information; the provincial tourism portal has been upgraded with interactive digital maps, VR360 tours and an integrated tourism database; and inventories of tour guides, accommodations and travel businesses have been digitised.

Distinctive cultural assets, such as Bình Định martial arts demonstrations, have been captured on video and integrated into online channels to entice and inform travellers.

National support and international outreach

The Việt Nam National Tourism Administration has pledged to back Gia Lai’s efforts. Director Nguyễn Trùng Khánh emphasised that the administration will assist with product development, communications and destination management throughout the National Tourism Year to ensure objectives are met.

“Gia Lai in 2026 will be a very special locality,” Khánh said. “Hosting the National Tourism Year gives Gia Lai the chance to showcase its image and tourism potential to domestic and international audiences.”

To reach overseas markets, the administration plans joint promotional activities aligned with Gia Lai’s calendar of events. All foreign promotional events in 2026 will incorporate Gia Lai, ensuring sustained international exposure for the province’s natural and cultural offerings.

As Gia Lai prepares to welcome visitors for a year of festivals, exhibitions and cultural exchanges, local leaders stress the twin goals of growth and stewardship.

By blending digital innovation with heritage-based tourism products, Gia Lai aims to attract wider audiences while safeguarding the traditions and ecosystems that make it unique. — VNS