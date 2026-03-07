Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

VIFA EXPO 2026: Vietnam's premier furniture showcase returns with record-breaking scale

March 07, 2026 - 08:00
In March 2026, all eyes in the international furniture sector will be on Vietnam as VIFA EXPO makes its highly anticipated return. With a record-breaking 650 exhibitors and 2,500 booths spread across an expansive 45,000m² at WTC EXPO and SKY EXPO, the event will serve as a crucial trade bridge, connecting local manufacturers with global buyers.
VIFA EXPO 2026 gathers 650 exhibitors and 2,500 booths across two major venues

The event will take place concurrently at two key exhibition hubs in Southern Vietnam – WTC EXPO (Binh Duong Province) and SKY EXPO (Trung My Tay). Featuring more than 3,000 international visitors from over 18 countries and territories, the fair solidifies Vietnam’s rising position on the global wood and furniture trade map.

The event brings together over 650 enterprises, including numerous international brands and prestigious manufacturers such as Remacro, Kentex Vietnam, Michael Amini, Evergreen Home, Accent Furniture, Vina Arya, Jiecang, Antique House, Najarian, Natural Hardwood Lumber, Vinabedding, Conceria Tre Emme, Glory Mark Dorfans, Hiep Long, Santang, Cosy Furniture, Green Art, Azure Glass, Thinh Dat Binh Phuoc Furniture, Artifex Interiors, Everfriendship Furniture, Asiades, Le Tran, Phu Ngoc, Dai Hoang My, Canadian Wood, Best Furniture, DHP International, and others.

VIFA EXPO 2026 covers everything from indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, and handicrafts to machinery and equipment

More than just a product showcase, VIFA EXPO 2026 positions itself as a vital hub for face-to-face networking between international buyers and Vietnamese furniture manufacturers.

Positioned as a key Asian event, a leader in Southeast Asia, and the largest in Vietnam, VIFA EXPO 2026 is a crucial link in the region’s most vibrant Spring furniture fair circuit in March 2026, which includes: EFE (March 03–06), MIFF (March 04–07), PIFS (March 05–07), IFEX (March 05–08), and CIFF (March 18–21).

Beyond expanding its trade scale, the 2026 edition introduces a new milestone with the VIFA EXPO Mascot Design Contest – a creative arena to find a representative symbol that embodies Vietnamese identity and an integrationist spirit. The winning mascot will become the official identity and "brand ambassador" for global promotional campaigns, helping to spread the message of sustainable development within the Vietnamese furniture industry.

In addition to trade activities, the organisers have launched the VIFA EXPO 2026 – Creative Furniture Showcase. This initiative aims to encourage the Vietnamese indoor and outdoor furniture community to transition from outsourced manufacturing to high-value creation.

VIFA EXPO 2026 serves as a premier face-to-face networking hub connecting international buyers with Vietnamese furniture manufacturers

The competition provides a stage for enterprises to showcase their in-house design and manufacturing capabilities through products that meet rigorous aesthetic and functional standards. Looking further ahead, this initiative aims to build a sustainable ecosystem of design, production, and trade, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of "Made in Vietnam" products on the global furniture map.

With 16 successful editions since 2008, VIFA EXPO 2026 continues to solidify its position as Vietnam's largest indoor and outdoor furniture exhibition. It has evolved into a comprehensive networking ecosystem, providing international buyers with direct access to export supplies right at the heart of the region's manufacturing hub.

To optimise business trips for attendees, VIFA EXPO 2026 offers an all-inclusive support package, including: airport pickup at Tan Son Nhat International Airport; three complimentary shuttle bus routes connecting the two exhibition venues and partner hotels; and up to 50% discounts on 3–5 star accommodations. The programme also features factory tours in HCM City, a series of specialised seminars on "Global Furniture Outlook and Trend Forecasts", and a collaborative talkshow with Amazon titled "Breaking Through in Global Exports." Additional networking events include Business Lunches, Gala Dinners, and a VIP Buyer programme offering two complimentary hotel nights and exclusive privileges.

With a network of prestigious enterprises and dedicated programmes for international buyers, the event aims to maximise the efficiency of every business trip and increase long-term partnership value.

More than just an exhibition, VIFA EXPO 2026 is positioned as a complete trade journey, where every touchpoint, from sourcing products to verifying manufacturing capabilities, is standardised to international benchmarks.

   • Register now at https://registration.vifaexpo.online/clientRegister

   • Detailed information about VIFA EXPO and activities: https://vifaexpo.com/

   • View vivid event photos and exhibitor profiles from previous VIFA EXPO editions: https://vifaexpo.online/

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

In Landmark $22.5 Billion Deal, Sun Group's Airline Orders 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

On February 18, in a monumental move that underscores the deepening economic partnership between the United States and Vietnam, Sun Phu Quoc Airways, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Sun Group, has finalised an agreement with Boeing to purchase 40 of its state-of-the-art 787-9 Dreamliner widebody jets. The deal, valued at an estimated $22.5 billion, marks one of the largest commercial aviation contracts in Vietnam's history and represents a significant boost to bilateral trade.
Brandinfo

Phú Quốc Sets New Record with 50 International Flights in a Single Day

Phú Quốc International Airport achieved a new operational milestone on February 14, 2026, handling 50 international flights in a single day, the highest daily figure since its opening in 2012. The airport processed a total of 30,651 passengers, underscoring the island's strong performance during the peak travel season leading up to the Lunar New Year.
Brandinfo

HCM City unveils memorial park in push for greener urban future

Hồ Chí Minh City officially inaugurated No.1 Lý Thái Tổ Park, a 4.3-hectare public space developed with a total investment of more than VND 263 billion. The project was implemented under the city’s policy of converting idle land into public parks and was completed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. More than a memorial dedicated to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park introduces a humane and contemplative green space into the centre of the city.
Brandinfo

Sun Group brings Dubai lifestyle to Phú Quốc Island

Sun Group on February 11 signed a strategic partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a Dubai-headquartered multinational specialising in the development and operation of upscale beach clubs, restaurants and lifestyle entertainment destinations, in a move aimed at elevating Việt Nam’s tourism offering to a new level.
Brandinfo

Sun Group partners with Hilton to operate Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh

Sun Group on February 12 officially announced the handover and transition of the management and operation of Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh to Hilton, one of the world’s leading hospitality groups. This milestone marks a significant new chapter in Quảng Ninh Province’s four-season wellness tourism development strategy.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom