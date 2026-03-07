VIFA EXPO 2026: Vietnam's premier furniture showcase returns with record-breaking scale

The event will take place concurrently at two key exhibition hubs in Southern Vietnam – WTC EXPO (Binh Duong Province) and SKY EXPO (Trung My Tay). Featuring more than 3,000 international visitors from over 18 countries and territories, the fair solidifies Vietnam’s rising position on the global wood and furniture trade map.

The event brings together over 650 enterprises, including numerous international brands and prestigious manufacturers such as Remacro, Kentex Vietnam, Michael Amini, Evergreen Home, Accent Furniture, Vina Arya, Jiecang, Antique House, Najarian, Natural Hardwood Lumber, Vinabedding, Conceria Tre Emme, Glory Mark Dorfans, Hiep Long, Santang, Cosy Furniture, Green Art, Azure Glass, Thinh Dat Binh Phuoc Furniture, Artifex Interiors, Everfriendship Furniture, Asiades, Le Tran, Phu Ngoc, Dai Hoang My, Canadian Wood, Best Furniture, DHP International, and others.

More than just a product showcase, VIFA EXPO 2026 positions itself as a vital hub for face-to-face networking between international buyers and Vietnamese furniture manufacturers.

Positioned as a key Asian event, a leader in Southeast Asia, and the largest in Vietnam, VIFA EXPO 2026 is a crucial link in the region’s most vibrant Spring furniture fair circuit in March 2026, which includes: EFE (March 03–06), MIFF (March 04–07), PIFS (March 05–07), IFEX (March 05–08), and CIFF (March 18–21).

Beyond expanding its trade scale, the 2026 edition introduces a new milestone with the VIFA EXPO Mascot Design Contest – a creative arena to find a representative symbol that embodies Vietnamese identity and an integrationist spirit. The winning mascot will become the official identity and "brand ambassador" for global promotional campaigns, helping to spread the message of sustainable development within the Vietnamese furniture industry.

In addition to trade activities, the organisers have launched the VIFA EXPO 2026 – Creative Furniture Showcase. This initiative aims to encourage the Vietnamese indoor and outdoor furniture community to transition from outsourced manufacturing to high-value creation.

The competition provides a stage for enterprises to showcase their in-house design and manufacturing capabilities through products that meet rigorous aesthetic and functional standards. Looking further ahead, this initiative aims to build a sustainable ecosystem of design, production, and trade, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of "Made in Vietnam" products on the global furniture map.

With 16 successful editions since 2008, VIFA EXPO 2026 continues to solidify its position as Vietnam's largest indoor and outdoor furniture exhibition. It has evolved into a comprehensive networking ecosystem, providing international buyers with direct access to export supplies right at the heart of the region's manufacturing hub.

To optimise business trips for attendees, VIFA EXPO 2026 offers an all-inclusive support package, including: airport pickup at Tan Son Nhat International Airport; three complimentary shuttle bus routes connecting the two exhibition venues and partner hotels; and up to 50% discounts on 3–5 star accommodations. The programme also features factory tours in HCM City, a series of specialised seminars on "Global Furniture Outlook and Trend Forecasts", and a collaborative talkshow with Amazon titled "Breaking Through in Global Exports." Additional networking events include Business Lunches, Gala Dinners, and a VIP Buyer programme offering two complimentary hotel nights and exclusive privileges.

With a network of prestigious enterprises and dedicated programmes for international buyers, the event aims to maximise the efficiency of every business trip and increase long-term partnership value.

More than just an exhibition, VIFA EXPO 2026 is positioned as a complete trade journey, where every touchpoint, from sourcing products to verifying manufacturing capabilities, is standardised to international benchmarks.

• Register now at https://registration.vifaexpo.online/clientRegister

• Detailed information about VIFA EXPO and activities: https://vifaexpo.com/

• View vivid event photos and exhibitor profiles from previous VIFA EXPO editions: https://vifaexpo.online/