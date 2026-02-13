Nam A Bank activates strategic partnerships to build green financial ecosystem at VIFC–HCMC

Nam A Bank on February 11 organised a Signing Ceremony for Cooperation to implement green transformation initiatives within VIFC–HCMC. Accordingly, the bank officially signed agreements with three prestigious partners: the International Finance Corporation (IFC), FiinGroup Vietnam, and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

Against the backdrop of the global economy entering a phase of stricter enforcement of climate commitments, the development of sustainable financial centres has become an urgent priority. In Việt Nam, the journey to transform Hồ Chí Minh City into an International Financial Centre (VIFC) is gaining strong momentum from pioneering financial institutions.

Among them, Nam A Bank has made a bold mark by establishing its role as a strategic member of VIFC–HCMC. Simultaneously, the bank has materialised this vision by forming a strategic triangle of “standards – infrastructure – capital” through cooperation with three prestigious partners: IFC, GGGI and FiinGroup Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Võ Hoàng Hải, Deputy General Director of Nam A Bank, stated: “As a strategic member of VIFC–HCMC, Nam A Bank wishes to contribute further to the formation of the first green financial community at VIFC - a place where banks, financial institutions, consulting organisations and investors join forces to promote pioneering financial models, disseminate ESG standards and launch new initiatives for sustainable development. Nam A Bank is proud to be one of the first organisations to initiate and promote these efforts.”

The alignment between Nam A Bank and its partners represents a foundational step towards building a comprehensive green financial ecosystem. This approach addresses the “dual transformation” challenge: simultaneous digitalisation and greening for the Vietnamese business community. The integration of international standards, digital infrastructure and green capital mobilisation channels establishes a synchronised operating platform for Green Supply Chain Finance (G-SCF), aimed at building a green financial community — an initiative led by Nam A Bank to promote sustainable finance along value chains.

Under the partnership framework between Nam A Bank and IFC, IFC will support the bank’s G-SCF initiative through a technical assistance package to design and implement green supply chain finance solutions in Việt Nam, supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

IFC’s advisory services will ensure that the G-SCF programme is structured in accordance with international standards from the outset, enabling Nam A Bank to shorten the transition from design to commercial operation while balancing development objectives, risk management and market efficiency.

In parallel with international standards is the challenge of operational infrastructure. Through its cooperation with FiinGroup Vietnam, Nam A Bank has positioned technology as the backbone of its sustainable financial ecosystem.

An e-platform has been established to address procedural and transparency barriers in ESG governance. Instead of relying solely on periodic sustainability reports, the system enables real-time collection and assessment of a company’s “green data”. Consequently, interest rate pricing based on sustainability performance can be applied automatically, turning emission reduction efforts into tangible economic benefits. Full digitalisation — from document submission to green KPI monitoring — reduces operational friction and facilitates the rapid expansion of G-SCF into key sectors such as sustainable agriculture, textiles and green logistics.

The final component completing the “standards – infrastructure – capital” strategic triangle is the partnership with GGGI. Through a Letter of Intent, Nam A Bank and GGGI aim to unlock the potential of the sustainable capital market by developing a Green Bond Framework aligned with ICMA international principles.

In a context where domestic capital remains limited, mobilising funds from global impact investors is a strategic move to reduce financing costs for green projects. GGGI’s support extends beyond issuance techniques to market capacity building, effectively connecting the supply and demand of green capital.

The simultaneous activation of these three strategic partnerships reaffirms Nam A Bank’s position as a strategic member of VIFC–HCMC. Rather than offering isolated financial solutions, the bank is building a sustainable operating system in which ESG data becomes an asset and green standards become a competitive advantage.

The G-SCF ecosystem developed by Nam A Bank represents a vital component for VIFC–HCMC to function as a modern, transparent and integrated financial centre. In doing so, the centre will serve not only as a hub for capital circulation but also as a launchpad for Vietnamese enterprises to transform in line with global green growth trends.

With a clearly defined roadmap, Nam A Bank is committed to expanding its cooperation network, inviting leading enterprises, suppliers and technology partners to join the G-SCF ecosystem. This represents a substantive effort to convert ESG commitments into circulating capital flows, contributing to the realisation of VIFC–HCMC’s long-term vision./.