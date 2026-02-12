Vũng Tàu unveils two world records for water park

As the flagship zone of Sun World Vũng Tàu, Aqua Adventure spans 15 hectares and features 20 major attractions with nearly 100 high-speed water slides. Holding multiple world records, it ranks among the region’s leading water parks in both scale and advanced technology integration.

Completed in just over seven months under an accelerated construction schedule, Sun World Vũng Tàu Aqua Adventure is divided into four themed zones that reinterpret layers of Eastern and Western cultural history. Visitors journey through settings inspired by a southern floating market village, traces of ancient European maritime routes, the cultural legacy of the Óc Eo and Phù Nam civilisations, and legends drawn from untamed wilderness.

Opening just ahead of the Tết holiday, the park is expected to become a major entertainment focal point, meeting strong travel and leisure demand during the largest holiday season of the year for residents across southern Việt Nam.

During the grand opening ceremony, Sun World Vũng Tàu Aqua Adventure officially established two world records certified by the WorldKings World Record Union. The Aqua Warriors Battle attraction was recognised as the world’s first 10-lane super water racing slide, while Adventure Oasis was awarded the title of the world’s longest water coaster for children. Surpassing numerous internationally renowned amusement parks, Aqua Adventure positions itself as an international-standard water park offering large-scale experiences powered by cutting-edge global technology.

Beyond these two world records, the park introduces several first-of-their-kind attractions in Việt Nam, including one of Asia’s longest water coasters at 348 metres; Việt Nam’s first 400-metre challenge river; the first Twist ‘n’ Splash attraction within the Sun World system; a giant RideHouse complex; the largest wave pool across Sun World destinations at 6,000 square metres; and an ultra-long lazy river extending up to 650 metres.

All attractions are supplied and jointly operated with leading global partners such as ProSlide, WhiteWater West and Mack Rides - brands with more than 40 years of experience designing and manufacturing world-class water rides for major theme parks including Disneyland and Universal.

Alongside its ride portfolio, Sun World Vũng Tàu has invested in a fully integrated ecosystem of modern amenities, including indoor and outdoor buffet restaurants, diverse dining outlets and service counters designed to accommodate thousands of visitors daily, ensuring a comprehensive play, relaxation and dining experience.

Located at the heart of the 97-hectare Blanca City coastal urban area, Sun World Vũng Tàu Aqua Adventure introduces a rare large-scale beachfront entertainment destination within the urban core. It offers distinctive leisure experiences for both residents and visitors of Blanca City and marks Sun Group’s first officially operational project within the Hồ Chí Minh City metropolitan super-urban area.

Beyond recreation, the park serves as a cultural bridge honouring southern heritage while launching an international-standard entertainment ecosystem in central Vũng Tàu. It lays the foundation for a vibrant day-and-night destination in the south-eastern corridor of Hồ Chí Minh City, contributing to the long-term strategy of positioning Vũng Tàu as an international marine tourism centre in line with national development orientations.

Following the inauguration, Sun World Vũng Tàu Aqua Adventure will operate throughout the Lunar New Year holiday in a spring-themed setting. More than 10,000 coconut trees and over 10,000 blooming flowers create a vibrant landscape, complemented by a continuous line-up of entertainment and culinary activities from day to night, establishing Vũng Tàu as one of the most compelling new destinations in south-eastern Việt Nam this Tết season.

Promotional ticket pricing during Lunar New Year

From February 12, 2026, to February 16, 2026:

• Flat rate: VND 199,000 per person (all week)

• Combo package (park access + buffet): VND 450,000 per adult; VND 350,000 per child

From February 17, 2026, to May 31, 2026:

• Weekends and public holidays: VND 300,000 per adult; VND 250,000 per child

• Combo package: VND 550,000 per adult; VND 450,000 per child

• Weekdays: Flat rate VND 199,000 per person

• Combo package: VND 450,000 per adult; VND 350,000 per child