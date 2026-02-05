Sun Phú Quốc Airways ready for its first international flight

The event marked a strategic milestone to activate the market and prepare for Sun Phú Quốc Airways’ first international commercial flight, connecting Phú Quốc and Taiwan (China), scheduled to take off on March 29.

The seminar created a direct dialogue platform between Sun Phú Quốc Airways and its network of reputable distribution partners in Taiwan. This foundational step aims to establish a strong tourism corridor and ensure a ready source market for upcoming flights.

At the seminar, Sun Phú Quốc Airways presented detailed information on its products, services, and market entry plan, while introducing a series of attractive commercial policies exclusively for the Taipei route to support partners during the initial launch phase. These include special promotional fares for early travellers; a 20 per cent discount for passengers booking via Sun Phú Quốc Airways’ website, mobile application, or authorised agent networks in Việt Nam and Taiwan (China); and complimentary air tickets (excluding taxes and fees) for group bookings of 10 passengers or more, particularly tailored for MICE, packaged tours, and family travel segments.

Leveraging Sun Group’s comprehensive tourism and resort ecosystem, passengers flying with Sun Phú Quốc Airways can enjoy discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation, entertainment, dining, and other services within Sun Group’s ecosystem in Phú Quốc.

In particular, from March 29 to June 29, 2026, passengers travelling on flights from Taipei to Phú Quốc will receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hòn Thơm cable car, enhancing their leisure and resort experience on the island.

The launch of a direct flight significantly shortens travel time and reduces costs for Taiwanese travellers visiting Phú Quốc, an island recognised by Condé Nast Traveler (USA) as a highly attractive destination.

Phú Quốc today boasts all the competitive advantages of a world-class resort destination, including pristine natural landscapes, a 30-day visa-free policy for international visitors, and a fully integrated tourism ecosystem developed by Sun Group.

Beyond direct air connectivity and ecosystem advantages, Sun Group is also committed to enhancing the end-to-end travel experience, starting from the very first touchpoint: the airport. Since early 2026, Sun Group has officially assumed responsibility for managing and operating Phú Quốc International Airport, progressively implementing measures to improve service quality, convenience, and transparency for international passengers.

A range of technological upgrades and passenger amenities are being deployed, including an ePass non-stop toll payment system to reduce transit time, free Wi-Fi coverage throughout the terminal, and newly installed antennas to enhance 4G/5G signal strength, ensuring seamless connectivity immediately upon arrival. Operational processes and ground services are also being reviewed and standardised with a strong focus on passenger experience.

In parallel with its international expansion, Sun Phú Quốc Airways continues to strengthen its domestic network to support multi-destination travel demand. The airline plans to launch new routes connecting Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng and Hồ Chí Minh City – Đà Nẵng from February 25, 2026, and Phú Quốc – Đà Nẵng as well as Phú Quốc – Nha Trang from March 15, 2026.

Additionally, flight frequencies on existing routes such as Phú Quốc – Hồ Chí Minh City, Phú Quốc – Hà Nội, and Hà Nội – Hồ Chí Minh City will be increased during the Lunar New Year peak period.

As the first airline in Việt Nam to be named after an island, Sun Phú Quốc Airways is developed by Sun Group under a hub-and-spoke network model, directly connecting Phú Quốc with major tourism and economic centres both domestically and internationally through nonstop flights, competitive pricing, and a seamless travel experience integrated with the Pearl Island’s ecosystem.

The airline has quickly become one of the few young carriers in Việt Nam to establish a fully integrated operational ecosystem, having consecutively completed a series of critical certifications issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

These include the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with an expanded scope covering international routes across Asia and the Middle East; the Approved Training Organization (ATO) certificate; the Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certificate; as well as approvals to conduct basic training for aircraft maintenance personnel at A1/B1.1+ B2 and B1/B2 levels for A320/A321 aircraft types.

In parallel, Sun Phú Quốc Airways has built the youngest fleet in Việt Nam, with five out of nine aircraft being newly delivered A321NX aircraft, calculated from the induction of its first aircraft on August 10, 2025, through February 2026.

In December 2025, the airline recorded an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 93.5 per cent, the highest among all domestic airlines during that period.

