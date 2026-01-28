Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

UNIQLO’s Spring/Summer 2026 LifeWear: New colours, new silhouettes for a fresh season

January 28, 2026 - 09:22
UNIQLO continues to redefine daily essentials with subtle innovations in form and palette, offering fresh styling perspectives for the new season.

The "New Colours, New Silhouettes" theme anchoring the Spring/Summer 2026 LifeWear collection is brought to life through enhanced designs that balance functionality with modern trends. By pairing thoughtful material choices with refined cuts, the collection delivers stylish, comfortable attire that evokes a sense of lightness and ease for the warmer months ahead.

This year’s spring line maintains UNIQLO’s signature preppy aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the timeless charm of Rome, a city iconic for its vintage scooters and vibrant floral archways. This cultural influence breathes fresh, dynamic energy into sophisticated pieces such as cropped jackets, knit polos, and sweatshirts paired with shorts or denim for both men and women. These ensembles allow wearers to embrace a "Roman holiday" spirit, whether navigating a workday or enjoying a getaway.

For the summer selection, UNIQLO looks to the cinematic allure of the Amalfi Coast. The sun-drenched Italian seaside is reflected in lightweight fabrics and a palette of bright yet sophisticated tones. Featuring crisp whites, deep blues, nautical stripes, and delicate floral prints in linen and cotton blends, the pieces offer a cool, breathable sensation reminiscent of a romantic coastal retreat.

Furthermore, the collection introduces a captivating play on proportions. By pairing the popular oversized silhouette with form-fitting items, UNIQLO creates a modern visual contrast. Flowy, wide-leg trousers matched with tailored polo shirts, or shirt dresses layered over leggings, offer an engaging and contemporary approach to seasonal styling.

