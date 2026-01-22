Northeast Hồ Chí Minh City enters new capital inflow cycle

A major advantage of Northeast HCMC lies in its mature industrial ecosystem. The area is home to leading industrial parks such as VSIP, Dong An, and Việt Hương, which collectively accommodate tens of thousands of domestic and international experts, engineers, and management professionals. This concentration of high-quality human capital has generated stable demand for both homeownership and rental housing, with expectations aligned with international living standards.

By the end of 2024, the former Bình Dương province recorded more than 45,000 foreign experts and senior managers living and working locally, with the number continuing to rise as long-term migration and professional relocation accelerate.

According to Avison Young’s Q4/2025 market survey, foreign professionals, high-income earners, and international business travellers are staying longer, reinforcing sustained demand for high-quality rental housing. While apartment prices in Northeast HCMC remain lower than those in the city’s core districts, rental yields continue to perform well, with occupancy rates commonly reaching 80–90 per cent in the upper-quality segment.

Despite this growing demand, the supply of completed high-end apartments in the area remains limited. This gap has become a focal point for new capital inflows, as investors increasingly favour projects that meet real housing and rental needs with tangible products, rather than developments still confined to conceptual master plans.

Against this backdrop, Green Skyline, located on National Highway 1K in Dĩ An, Hồ Chí Minh City, stands out as one of the few projects adopting a counter-cyclical strategy of “build first, sell later.” With over 90 per cent of construction completed, the project has drawn strong interest from both investors and owner-occupiers, who are able to directly experience and verify the finished product.

“Completing the project before sales significantly reduces delivery risks for buyers and demonstrates the developer’s financial capacity and commitment to execution, especially as the market increasingly prioritises ready-to-use properties,” a representative of TBS Land said.

The project occupies a rare three-frontage site at the intersection of National Highway 1K and GS1 and GS5 roads, placing it at the heart of Northeast HCMC. This strategic positioning enhances commercial potential at the podium level while enabling flexible internal traffic circulation, avoiding dependence on a single access point.

Traffic density along National Highway 1K was previously a market concern, but Green Skyline addressed this at the planning stage through buffer walls, building setbacks, and acoustic design solutions. While some external views were intentionally limited, the approach prioritises privacy and residential tranquillity. Over the longer term, the completion of Hồ Chí Minh City’s Ring Road 3 is expected to divert heavy truck traffic to alternative routes, easing pressure on Highway 1K.

Green Skyline: A real advantage in a multi-centre city

As Hồ Chí Minh City evolves into a multi-centre, multi-CBD metropolis, growth is no longer concentrated around a single downtown core. Instead, multiple activity hubs that integrate employment, services, and commerce are emerging across the urban landscape. This model shortens daily travel distances, enhances livability, and shifts demand away from the traditional central business district.

The shift is driven by population pressure, rising inner-city living costs, and the need to reduce commuting time, with ring roads and regional infrastructure playing a crucial role in shaping new urban centres. Northeast HCMC, with its strong industrial and commercial foundation, has become a natural beneficiary of this trend.

Situated within Dĩ An’s long-established activity hub, Green Skyline is closely connected to a stable base of industrial zones, services, and real rental demand. Its three-frontage location, efficient connectivity to central Hồ Chí Minh City, and the long-term urbanisation prospects of the Highway 1K corridor position the project within a dynamic economic zone, supporting both owner-occupation and rental strategies aimed at experts, engineers, managers, and skilled professionals.

This resident profile places a premium on well-managed living environments, security, convenience, and seamless connectivity between home and workplace. According to the developer, Green Skyline has been clearly positioned to serve this segment, fostering a refined and like-minded residential community.

Beyond its location, Green Skyline benefits from an established surrounding ecosystem. The project faces GO Mall and is adjacent to Hoàn Mỹ International Hospital, schools, and existing service clusters. As a result, residents can move into a fully operational urban environment upon handover, rather than waiting for future infrastructure plans to materialise.

TBS Land has also partnered with the international brand Savills to manage service operations and commercial activities for Green Skyline. Most recently, TBS Land signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hoàn Mỹ Thủ Đức International Hospital, marking a key milestone in completing Green Skyline’s healthcare ecosystem.

In addition to preferential medical, maternity, and inpatient services for residents, the partnership extends to on-site health consultation, first-aid training, maternal and child care programmes, and general wellness education within the township.

As Northeast Hồ Chí Minh City enters a capital inflow cycle driven by genuine housing and rental demand, projects offering central locations, completed products, and proven operational potential are increasingly favoured. Green Skyline aligns with these market priorities, relying on existing and verifiable value rather than speculative expectations.

In a market that now emphasises safety, efficiency, and long-term sustainability, developments that are visible, livable, and immediately usable are emerging as the new benchmark for sound investment decisions.