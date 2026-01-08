US magazine recommends Sa Pa among top destinations for 2026

In its latest article forecasting Asia travel trends for 2026 through the lens of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, Travel + Leisure recommended Sa Pa as an ideal destination for people born in the Year of the Ox. According to the magazine, the Year of the Fire Horse, 2026, is a year for the spirit of travel, symbolising movement, freedom and adventure. For each zodiac sign, Travel + Leisure selects the most suitable destinations across Asia, along with a pre-written journey.

The story notes that after a year of tireless work, those born in the Year of the Ox will need a place where they can slow down, and Sa Pa is the perfect destination to do just that. As Travel + Leisure writes, Sa Pa is “defined by serenity, quietude, and infinite beauty… a place where you can finally slow down, breathe, and rejuvenate in the lap of nature”.

The US magazine describes Sa Pa as offering a ‘hygge’ (cosy and comforting) travel experience. Among the must-dos, conquering Fansipan is not to be missed – an experience Travel + Leisure calls “a refreshing challenge”.

To reach Fansipan in the gentle, rejuvenating spirit that Travel + Leisure mentions, travellers can take the Sun World Fansipan Legend cable car. The cable car carries visitors over layer upon layer of rice terraces, offering sweeping views of the majestic Hoàng Liên Sơn Range and the dreamy Mường Hoa Valley from above, before arriving at the 3,143-metre-high Fansipan summit, known as the ‘Roof of Indochina’.

At the summit, travellers can quiet their minds while paying respects at the spiritual complex, home to symbolic landmarks such as the Great Amitabha Buddha statue, the Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva statue and the Arhat Path. These grand spiritual works, set against the magnificent natural scenery of the sacred peak, create a serene space that helps visitors let go of worries and find a sense of peace.

Beyond its dramatic landscapes, Travel + Leisure also suggests connecting with local ethnic communities for a “culturally rich experience” in Sa Pa. At the foot of the mighty Fansipan, nestled within the pristine beauty of the great forests, May Village is lively and filled with laughter. Those wishing to experience the diverse customs and traditions of north-western ethnic groups should not miss this shared village of highland minority communities.

This is the only place in Sa Pa where visitors can experience the daily life of multiple highland groups (H’Mong Sa Pa, H’Mong Điện Biên, Xa Pho, Tay, Giay, Red Dao, Thai and Ha Nhi) in a single day at a single location.

Here, the traditional colours of each community are preserved in the most authentic way. Old houses have been carefully brought from villages around Sa Pa and restored by local artisans themselves. The living spaces are always warm with the glow of the hearth, where daily routines and customs, unchanged for hundreds of years, continue to be practised. Visitors can explore traditional crafts such as brocade-making, weaving, incense-making, beeswax pattern printing, and bamboo and rattan weaving, guided by highland artisans. Everything at May Village is designed to help travellers experience Sa Pa at its truest, and the northwest at its most distinctive.

“The earthy, authentic vibes of this mountain retreat will resonate deeply with your calm and dependable soul,” Travel + Leisure notes, underscoring that Sa Pa’s experiences are especially well suited to those born in the Year of the Ox.

From rice terraces stretching as far as the eye can see, to the sacred Fansipan peak floating among clouds and the sincere rhythm of life in highland villages, Sa Pa offers a journey to slow down, rejuvenate and connect deeply with both nature and local culture.

In a new year defined by movement and exploration, Sa Pa emerges as a peaceful invitation for those seeking balance and depth, an especially meaningful starting point for the Year of the Fire Horse.