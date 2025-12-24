Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Dương Công Minh – a firm pillar of leadership of Sacombank

December 24, 2025 - 11:28
HCM CITY ─ Admist the recent adjustment of the Saigon Thương Tín Commercial Bank’s (Sacombank) leadership, the role of Dương Công Minh – the bank’s Chairman of the Board of Directors – continues to be strategic pillar, ensuring stability and consistency in the bank’s development orientation.

The board of directors of Sacombank has recently appointed Nguyễn Đức Thụy as acting CEO, bringing on board a leader known for his strategic vision, decisive restructuring capabilities and strong track record in digital transformation.

This new change is seen as a necessary adjustment in the management structure, ensuring flexibility and efficiency in the bank’s management and operation duties.

Meanwhile, the role of the Chairman of the Board of Directors remains consistent and stable, a key factor in helping Sacombank maintain governance order and consistency in its development strategy.

Dương Công Minh, Sacombank’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank

This position holds the highest leadership role, responsible for strategic direction, supervision and decision-making on key organisational matters.

Throughout his leadership of Sacombank over the years, Dương Công Minh has made many important decisions, playing a central role in shaping the bank's long-term direction.

Recently, the Sacombank Board of Directors authorised Dương Công Minh to represent the bank in civil transactions and litigation. This decision demonstrates unity in the bank's operational and governance mechanisms, especially during a period of transition in executive personnel.

With the leadership at the Board of Directors level remaining strong and the management team gradually being strengthened, Sacombank is expected to continue operating stably, closely adhering to its established strategy, and laying the foundation for the next phase of development.

