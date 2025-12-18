FE CREDIT supports flood-hit communities in post-disaster recovery

HCM CITY — As floods recede across northern and central Việt Nam, leaving behind damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods and mud-filled roads, FE CREDIT staff have continued reaching out to affected customers, providing timely financial support to communities striving to rebuild their lives.

In provinces hit hardest by the recent storms, including Thái Nguyên, Đắk Lắk and several central localities, FE CREDIT employees have travelled into villages to assess needs and connect residents with preferential financial solutions. For many households, these efforts have helped accelerate the process of recovery and stabilisation.

Timely support for urgent needs

In the wake of Storms No.10, No.11, and the recent Storm No.13, which caused widespread damage in northern and central Việt Nam, FE CREDIT, part of the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) ecosystem, rolled out rapid-response measures to support customers in affected areas.

Within a short period, the consumer finance company introduced special assistance packages, including personal loans with interest rate reductions of up to 50 per cent for customers permanently residing in heavily impacted provinces such as Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk, and Gia Lai.

Customers were not required to provide proof of actual losses.

In addition, preferential two-wheeler loans for motorbike purchases were offered with interest rates starting from 0.5 per cent, enabling people to quickly restore essential means of transportation for work and daily life.

For the company’s field staff, these policies meant long journeys through damaged roads and on-the-spot consultations at homes still bearing the marks of floodwaters, ensuring support reached customers where it was needed most.

Many discussions took place in modest settings, where residents shared concerns about repairing houses, reopening small businesses or replacing vehicles damaged by floods.

According to company representatives, thousands of customers in flood-hit areas have accessed preferential capital during this critical period.

Beyond financial assistance, the support has provided reassurance and confidence for families seeking to resume normal life and income-generating activities.

A long-term commitment to community development

The flood-response initiatives form part of FE CREDIT’s broader 15-year commitment to "Partnering with the community to realise aspirations, standing with the community, realising dreams," which places social responsibility alongside business development.

In recent years, the company has coordinated with the newspapers Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn), Người Lao Động (The Labourers), and Công An TP HCM (HCM City Police) to implement humanitarian programmes in disaster-affected regions.

These activities have included scholarships for disadvantaged students, donations of teaching equipment and warm clothing, and the provision of essential supplies to support post-disaster recovery.

Speaking during a recent charity trip to flood-hit Đà Nẵng, an FE CREDIT representative noted that recovery after natural disasters is a long process, expressing the company’s commitment to supporting both customers and communities as they work towards stability and sustainable livelihoods.

Beyond emergency response, the company has maintained regular social welfare programmes nationwide, including Tết (Lunar New Year) gift campaigns, the construction of charity houses for disadvantaged families and Agent Orange victims, blood donation drives, community libraries, free medical support, and activities honouring families with meritorious service.

FE CREDIT has also delivered hundreds of clean-water storage tanks to drought- and saltwater intrusion-affected areas in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, where access to fresh water is critical for daily life and agricultural production.

Between 2024 and 2025, it allocated more than VNĐ2.1 billion (US$85,000) to support vulnerable communities across the country, contributing to improved living conditions and greater resilience among affected populations.

Through these initiatives, the company reinforces its people-centred consumer finance approach, which prioritises responsible lending, community engagement, and long-term sustainability.-VNS