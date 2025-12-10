Phú Quốc, Đà Nẵng position Việt Nam as the most attractive destination of the year for Indian travellers

Pickyourtrail, India’s leading online travel platform, has identified Việt Nam as a breakthrough destination for the end of the year. Instead of familiar Southeast Asian destinations like Thailand or Indonesia, an increasing number of Indian travellers are choosing Việt Nam’s beach destinations for a tropical holiday.

“Easy-to-access itineraries, affordable pricing, and a vibrant festive atmosphere have made Việt Nam the perfect choice to wrap up the year,” Pickyourtrail wrote.

Among these, Phú Quốc and Đà Nẵng were selected as the platform’s most outstanding destinations.

In addition to Pickyourtrail, Makemytrip, India’s leading online ticketing platform, also highlights Phú Quốc’s strong appeal for Indian visitors. The company is currently planning to operate eight charter flights bringing Indian tourists to the Pearl Island, with the first flight scheduled to land in Phú Quốc early on the morning of December 10, 2025.

“Indian travellers today are seeking destinations that offer unique, valuable, and accessible experiences. Phú Quốc meets these expectations and has become a key highlight in our Việt Nam travel packages. However, it remains underexplored due to the lack of direct air connectivity. We are helping this beautiful island become more accessible to the many Indian travellers planning their winter holidays,” said Jasmeet Singh, of MakeMyTrip.

Bà Nà Hills is just like a miniature Europe rising through the clouds.

Beyond online travel platforms, major publications such as GQ India and Travel I Leisure also identify Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc as the two key reasons Việt Nam has become a favoured independent travel destination during the year-end season for visitors from the billion-strong nation.

"From Cloud-Kissed Castles To Party Beaches, Việt Nam Is The Escape You've Been Craving," Travel + Leisure India titled their latest feature on Việt Nam.

The leading travel magazine also remarked that Việt Nam is creating a check-in wave in India, noting that a simple scroll through social media in the country reveals “a colleague lounging on a beach in Phú Quốc or a couple enjoying their honeymoon on the Golden Bridge in Bà Nà.”

Besides their shared identity as standout beach destinations, Phú Quốc and Đà Nẵng are perceived as delivering “two magical sides of Việt Nam” and “not only natural beauty, but constantly refreshed entertainment experiences.”

For Phú Quốc, Travel + Leisure likens the island to a pearl glowing brightly - a place where travellers encounter an entirely new face of Việt Nam that is youthful, creative, and full of vitality. During the year-end travel season, Sunset Town on the southern tip of the island is wrapped in a vibrant festive atmosphere. Every corner pulses with music, street art, and endless celebrations, blending with the sea and sky to create an emotional feast that any traveller would want to experience at least once. This area also makes Phú Quốc the only island in the world with two fireworks shows in a single night, with thousands of fireworks choreographed in world-class performances at Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea.

Bà Nà in Đà Nẵng leaves a distinctive impression on Indian travellers thanks to its unique climate, where all four seasons seem to pass within a single day. For visitors accustomed to India’s characteristic heat and humidity, the rapidly shifting weather in Bà Nà offers something refreshing and delightful. The European-style setting among floating clouds also makes Bà Nà stand out. Flower gardens in full bloom, French-inspired architecture, and especially the Golden Bridge, are particularly appealing to travellers from India.

Indian travellers also find familiarity in the cuisine, with Bharata restaurant serving authentic Indian and Halal dishes. Those seeking a moment of quiet can visit the prayer room for a peaceful spiritual retreat.

Việt Nam’s tourism is currently witnessing the rise of the Indian market, with impressive year-on-year growth figures. In Đà Nẵng, 2024 welcomed more than 222,000 Indian visitors, accounting for nearly fifty per cent of all Indian tourists coming to Việt Nam.

Notably, compared to 2019, the peak period of tourism before COVID-19, Indian arrivals in Đà Nẵng increased more than thirteen and a half times.

As for Phú Quốc, according to data from Agoda, reported by Travel Daily Media in October 2025, the island entered the top ten international honeymoon destinations most searched by Indians. Search volumes rose by nearly seven hundred per cent from the previous year, propelling the island to sixth place globally in Agoda’s ranking.