Hà Nội rolls out new incentives to accelerate green industrial development

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has rolled out a broad package of policies to drive green and sustainable industrial growth after Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền approved the capital’s Industrial Promotion Programme for 2026–30 under Decision No 6069/QĐ-UBND.

The programme seeks to mobilise and use resources more effectively to advance industrial and handicraft production in a fast, efficient and sustainable way. It is closely aligned with the city’s goals of building new-style rural areas and speeding up economic restructuring towards industrialisation and modernisation.

A core priority is strengthening co-operation between the State and enterprises, promoting sector-based value chains and expanding digital transformation across production. The city will also increase support for science and technology application, technological renewal and the uptake of advanced machinery.

City officials noted that green, low-emission industries are becoming a defining trend in the new economy, prompting Hà Nội to direct greater efforts toward cleaner production, sustainable consumption and the development of green and low-carbon industries linked with environmental protection and circular economy models.

During the 2026–30 period, the programme will prioritise practical support measures such as establishing technical demonstration models, promoting technology transfer and encouraging the use of modern equipment in industrial and handicraft production.

The capital will also continue to promote rural industrial products. Notably, Hà Nội plans to stage five editions of the Hanoi Giftshow, an international fair for handicraft and gift products, with each event expected to host 500–600 booths. The fair is positioned as part of a global network of major handicraft exhibitions and aims to strengthen the city’s role as a regional centre for export-oriented craft goods.

Between 200 and 300 domestic craft businesses and rural industrial producers will receive support to take part in international exhibitions. A further 100–150 rural industrial establishments will be assisted in applying information technology and digital transformation solutions to improve product promotion and market development.

The municipal government will continue investment promotion for industrial clusters and allocate resources to tackle environmental pollution in existing clusters and rural industrial facilities. Support will also be offered to develop high-quality human resources, improve management capacity and provide consultancy services for rural industrial enterprises.

Communication and information dissemination will be strengthened, along with measures to improve the effectiveness of industrial promotion. Hà Nội plans to hold 10 training courses for about 1,000 officials to update them on policies and regulations related to the programme.

With this wide-ranging effort, the capital aims to speed up its shift toward a greener, more resilient industrial base that supports long-term sustainable development. — VNS