Air Cambodia resumes Phnom Penh–Đà Nẵng flights 

ĐÀ NẴNG — Starting January 15, 2026, Air Cambodia will officially resume direct flights between Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and Đà Nẵng, one of the three most popular destinations in Việt Nam after Phú Quốc Island and Nha Trang, as announced in the firm's plans for 2026.

The central Vietnamese city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism department said the Cambodia national flag carrier will be operating the Đà Nẵng-Phnom Penh route with three flights per week on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.

Air Cambodia said the flight will depart from Cambodia at 10.30am and 4.50pm and from Đà Nẵng at 1.30 and 7.30pm, with a flight time of two hours.

In 2022, Cambodia's Angkor Air also launched a route from Seam Reap to Đà Nẵng, with three direct flights per week.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways and Thai VietJet Air are also operating flights connecting Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Representatives from tourism authorities in Đà Nẵng and Cambodia have agreed to open caravan and cruise tour services and flights between Laos, Cambodia and Việt Nam as part of a tourism development campaign called 'Three Countries, One Destination', operating via border gates in the Central Highlands region.

The two international airports of Đà Nẵng and Chu Lai hosted 7.8 million passengers with a total of 48,000 flights in 2025.

Đà Nẵng International Airport alone has 18 international air routes and eight domestic air services. — VNS