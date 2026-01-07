Viet Industry 2026 to connect industrial supply chain

HÀ NỘI — Viet Industry 2026, the International Exhibition on Infrastructure, Construction, and Industrial Utilities, is scheduled to convene at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội's Đông Anh Commune from September 16 to 18, 2026.

Co-hosted by the IBC International Brand and Communications JSC, INTECH Group and the Hanoi Young Business Association (HANOIBA), the event is under the auspices of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BEXCO), the Enterprise Development Institute under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI-EDI), and the Bắc Ninh Industrial Manufacturing Association (BACLINK).

Covering over 10,000 sq.m, the exhibition is expected to host around 500 domestic and foreign booths representing companies from over 20 countries, showcasing advancements in industrial manufacturing technologies and equipment. Organisers anticipate about 15,000 trade visitors, including investors, design consultants, engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) and mechanical-electrical-plumbing (MEP) contractors, factory management teams and engineers nationwide.

A primary focal point will be in-depth business networking activities designed to optimise commercial transactions. Key features include a Buyer Zone bringing together major corporations and investors with concrete sourcing needs to evaluate supplier solutions, and business matching sessions that directly connect suppliers and buyers based on specific project requirements, helping shorten sales and partnership cycles.

Over multiple editions, Viet Industry has established itself as a reputable industrial networking platform, attracting leading global technology brands such as the likes of Eurovent, Robatherm, Daikin, LG, Gree, Fujitsu, Saint-Gobain, Danfoss, Ziehl-Abegg, Nippon Sanso, Trumpf and VSIP. The event has historically hosted booths from the RoK, China, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand and Europe, alongside various business associations, fostering a highly focused environment for cross-border trade and cooperation.

Cao Đại Thắng, Chairman of INTECH Group and a representative of the co-organisers, said by targeting key industrial sectors, Viet Industry 2026 aims to serve as a platform to help firms identify comprehensive factory solutions while expanding cooperation across the value chain, linking material and component suppliers with processing firms and technology providers.

Concurrent with the official opening of the international exhibition series, Viet Industry 2026 will initiate a suite of specialised networking activities. The agenda will centre on the 2026 industrial supply chain business matching event and a thematic forum on elevating the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to integrate into foreign direct investment (FDI) supply chains. — VNS