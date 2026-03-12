Major institutional investors join SHB private placement

HÀ NỘI — Saigon–Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HoSE: SHB) has announced a list of professional securities investors expected to participate in its planned private placement of 200 million shares, including several major domestic and foreign investment funds such as Dragon Capital, Korea Investment Management (KIM), Hanwha Life, VinaCapital, PVI Asset Management and FPT Capital.

According to a resolution approved by the bank’s Board of Directors, the private placement will account for about 4.35 per cent of SHB’s total outstanding shares before the issuance.

The bank expects to raise approximately VNĐ3.37 trillion (about US$130 million) from the offering. The capital will be used to supplement lending for working capital, finance fixed assets and support business and production activities as well as project development.

Large funds expected to become SHB shareholders

The disclosed list shows that several foreign investment funds plan to participate in the issuance.

Funds associated with Dragon Capital have registered to purchase a total of 34 million shares through entities including Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited, Samsung Vietnam Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity) and Hanoi Investments Holdings Limited.

Funds managed by Korea Investment Management (KIM), one of South Korea’s leading asset management companies, have registered to buy nearly 13 million shares. These include KIM Vietnam Growth Equity Fund, TMAM Vietnam Equity Mother Fund, KITMC Worldwide Vietnam RSP Balanced Fund and KITMC Worldwide China Vietnam Fund.

Hanwha Life Vietnam and VinaCapital have registered to purchase 12.5 million and 10.55 million shares, respectively.

Other institutional investors participating in the offering include PVI Asset Management, which has registered to purchase 62.5 million shares, and the PVI Infrastructure Investment Fund with 25 million shares. FPT Capital plans to buy nearly 29.96 million shares, while HPP Investment Fund has registered to purchase 12.5 million shares.

The participation of a large number of professional investment institutions highlights growing market interest in SHB shares and is expected to strengthen the bank’s financial capacity to expand credit activities and support its development strategy in the coming years.

Capital increase plan

Previously, the State Bank of Vietnam approved SHB’s plan to increase its charter capital by VNĐ7.5 trillion to VNĐ53.44 trillion, potentially placing it among the four largest private commercial banks in Việt Nam by charter capital.

Under the plan, SHB will issue 750 million new shares, equivalent to 16.32 per cent of its current outstanding shares. Of these, 200 million shares will be offered through private placement to professional investors, 459.4 million shares will be offered to existing shareholders, and 90.6 million shares will be issued under an employee stock ownership plan.

SHB was one of the earliest listed bank stocks on the market and is currently part of the VN30 Index, which tracks the 30 largest listed companies by market capitalisation and liquidity.

Following the expected upgrade of Việt Nam’s stock market classification, SHB shares are also forecast to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE Global All Cap Index. Inclusion in global indices typically requires companies to meet strict criteria related to market capitalisation, liquidity and transparency.

In addition to domestic capital mobilisation, SHB is also pursuing plans to raise foreign funding with a total value under negotiation of up to $1 billion.

In 2025, SHB reported profit before tax of over VNĐ15 trillion, up 30 per cent compared with the previous year and exceeding the target set by shareholders.

As of December 31, 2025, the bank’s total assets reached nearly VNĐ892.6 trillion, up 19 per cent year-on-year and approaching the VNĐ1 quadrillion mark.

Over its 33 years of development, SHB has built a solid financial foundation and expanded its presence in both domestic and international markets. The bank said it will continue focusing on transparent governance, risk management, technological modernisation and operational efficiency to ensure sustainable growth.

As part of its long-term strategy, SHB aims to become one of Việt Nam’s most efficient banks, a leading digital bank and a top retail bank, while maintaining a strong position in providing financial services to strategic corporate clients.

The bank has set a goal of becoming one of the leading retail, green and digital institutions in the region by 2035. — VNS