Việt Nam has eight billionaires in Forbes’ list, three new faces

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has a record of eight US dollar billionaires featured on the 2026 Forbes World’s Billionaires list, including three newcomers, with their combined wealth rising sharply to nearly US$40 billion, according to the ranking released by Forbes.

Forbes’ statistics showed that the total wealth of the Vietnamese billionaires reached about $39.8 billion, up $25.1 billion from a year earlier.

Phạm Nhật Vượng, chairman of conglomerate Vingroup, remained the country’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $27.7 billion, up by $21.2 billion from 2025, placing him 93rd globally on the Forbes list.

Two in three new faces to the Forbes’s list are female executives linked to the Vingroup ecosystem. Phạm Thu Hương, vice chairwoman of Vingroup and wife of Phạm Nhật Vượng, has an estimated asset of about $2.5 billion. Her sister, Phạm Thuý Hằng, also joined the billionaire ranks with a net worth of around $2.1 billion.

Another newcomer was Ngô Chí Dũng, chairman of VPBank, with a net worth of about $1.2 billion.

These new entrants had been named in the Forbes’s real-time billionaire list earlier this year but this is the first time they are included in its annual list, which is updated every March.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of Sovico Group, ranked second among Vietnamese billionaires with net worth of $4.2 billion, up $1.4 billion from last year, placing her 1,011th globally.

Trần Đình Long, chairman of steelmaker Hoa Phat Group, had an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion, an increase of about $500 million from a year earlier.

Hồ Hùng Anh, chairman of Techcombank, held an estimated fortune of $2.5 billion, also up about $500 million.

Masan Group Chairman Nguyễn Đăng Quang was named on the list for the sixth consecutive year with an estimated $1.2 billion.

Forbes said the billionaire rankings were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of March 1.

According to Forbes, over the past year, wealth has skyrocketed in unprecedented ways as the rich continue to get richer at an astonishing pace.

This year’s list features 3,428 billionaires, up by 400 from last year’s record-breaking number, and by far the most since the list’s inception in 1987.

Their combined wealth reached a record $20.1 trillion, up from $16.1 trillion in 2025.

Elon Musk tops the Billionaires list for the second year in a row and is the richest person ever recorded, worth an estimated $839 billion. Musk is the first person ever recorded to reach the $800 billion mark, as he moves toward becoming the world’s first trillionaire. — VNS