Sun Signature Launches: One Membership, Endless Privileges Across Sun Group's Ecosystem

A New Loyalty Benchmark for Vietnam

Sun Signature is Sun Group's first and only unified loyalty program, developed on the Amadeus platform — a global leader in aviation, travel, and loyalty solutions, often hailed as the "Ferrari of global loyalty systems." This strategic investment in cutting-edge technology underscores Sun Group's long-term vision: to establish a new loyalty standard in Vietnam, where customers are not merely offered discounts, but are recognised, remembered, and cared for throughout their entire experience journey.

With that ambition, Sun Signature aims to become more than a rewards program, it aspires to be a symbol of an elite lifestyle reserved for premium members.

As of today, all customers can register for Sun Signature membership via the official website or the Sun PhuQuoc Airways app. There, they can begin accumulating points, upgrading tiers, and accessing a growing suite of exclusive benefits. In the near future, the program will be integrated into other digital platforms within the Sun Group ecosystem.

Sun Signature features five membership tiers: Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Infinity. Each member holds two types of points simultaneously:

• Ranking points determine membership level.

• Reward points can be redeemed for products, services, and discounts across the ecosystem—from flight tickets and luxury resort stays to entertainment at Sun World and healthcare packages.

This mechanism ensures that accumulated value is never "locked" into a single product but flows seamlessly throughout the customer's journey. Currently, points can be earned primarily on flights operated directly by Sun PhuQuoc Airways and by customers who own property within the Sun Property ecosystem.

Extensive Privileges, Refined Style

Beyond points accumulation, Sun Signature members gain access to a wide spectrum of privileges.

In the aviation sector, members can convert their earned value into practical experiences: redeeming reward tickets for future journeys, using baggage services, selecting preferred seats, or exchanging points for attractive offers integrated across Sun Group's ecosystem. Every flight becomes more than a trip—it's an opportunity to enjoy the value built through loyalty.

For Platinum and Infinity members, Sun PhuQuoc Airways elevates the experience from the moment they arrive at the airport. A comprehensive priority service system, from check-in counters and security lanes to departure gates, ensures a faster, more private, and convenient journey. Before takeoff, members can unwind in the luxurious Sun Executive Lounge. This privilege can also be extended to accompanying family members, turning each trip into a complete experience for the whole family or group of friends.

At premium hotels and resorts such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort, La Festa Phu Quoc, and Serena Resort Kim Boi, members enjoy exclusive benefits including room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, and special offers tailored to each tier.

For golf enthusiasts and those seeking a luxurious lifestyle, Sun Signature offers a range of privileges at Sun Group's golf courses—Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Eschuri Vung Bau. Members receive preferential rates on green fees, dining services, and golf accessories, with discounts customized by membership tier.

At Sun World entertainment complexes nationwide, customers can use reward points to secure discounts of up to 10% on cable car tickets, 20% on food and beverages, 30% on shows, and—most notably—up to 50% off the Wow Pass, significantly reducing waiting times at popular attractions.

In a strategic partnership with National Commercial Bank (NCB), Sun Group has developed the NCB Visa Sun Signature co-branded card—exclusively for Platinum and Infinity members. This product integrates Sun Signature membership benefits with NCB's credit card features, allowing customers to enjoy "all-in-one" privileges from both the Sun Group ecosystem and the bank.

Beyond standard Sun Signature perks, cardholders benefit from competitive financial policies:

• 25% cashback on total accumulated spending across all categories within the first 30 days of card issuance (maximum VND 1 million).

• 0% interest installment plans for Sun PhuQuoc Airways transactions.

• Preferential foreign currency conversion fee of only 1.1%.

• Additional exclusive promotions from NCB.

By combining a loyalty program with financial solutions in a single co-branded product, Sun Group not only delivers greater convenience to customers but also completes its vision of a "loyalty ecosystem" —where customers step into a journey of experiences, understood, valued, and personalised with privileges across a seamlessly connected ecosystem.