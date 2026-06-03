BM Windows brings Vietnamese façade expertise to global landmark developments

Vietnamese façade expertise showcased at iconic global locations

In the first half of 2026, BM Windows continued to secure and deliver projects across Australia, Canada and New Zealand, while completing key packages in developed markets including the United States, Canada and Australia.

These markets are known for their stringent requirements in engineering, quality, safety, operational performance, sustainability standards and project management capability — demanding benchmarks for any manufacturer seeking to deepen its participation in the international construction supply chain.

Sydney Harbour is among the world’s most recognised architectural, commercial and tourism destinations. Here, BM Windows has further strengthened its presence through the 55 Pitt Street development, located in the Circular Quay precinct, adjacent to the Sydney Opera House and close to some of Australia’s most celebrated urban landmarks.

55 Pitt Street not only occupies one of Sydney’s most prestigious locations but is also a next-generation green building designed to meet some of the world’s most rigorous sustainability standards. Rising more than 238 metres and comprising 55 storeys, the development is set to become a new landmark in Sydney’s central financial and administrative district.

In Australia, BM Windows is also delivering façade solutions for 133 Liverpool Street, a 51-storey tower in Sydney. The development is regarded as one of the most technically complex in the country, requiring advanced capabilities in quality control, technical coordination and project delivery to international standards.

In North America, following the success of One Bloor West in Toronto — Canada’s first supertall tower, rising 85 storeys, BM Windows has completed a project in Las Vegas, United States, and secured a new contract for the SkyLiving development at Surrey City Centre in Canada.

BM Windows’ growing presence across developments in North America, Australia and New Zealand reflects the increasing recognition of Vietnamese façade expertise within the global construction industry.

BM Windows Châu Đức Factory: A new manufacturing hub for global growth

Supporting its expanding portfolio of domestic and international developments is BM Windows’ long-term strategy to increase production capacity. In 2026, the company is accelerating the completion of its Châu Đức Factory, marking an important milestone in its efforts to expand capacity, enhance quality and standardise operations in line with international standards.

Covering a total area of 100,000 m² and designed with an annual production capacity of 2,000,000 m², the BM Windows Châu Đức Factory represents the company’s largest investment to date, with a footprint three times larger than its existing facilities. The factory is equipped with automated production lines, advanced technologies and a quality management system based on European standards, with the aim of becoming BM Windows’ new strategic manufacturing hub in Việt Nam.

Located in Châu Đức Industrial Park, a key gateway to international trade in southern Việt Nam, the factory will provide a strong foundation for the company to accelerate production, strengthen its ability to fulfil large-scale orders and better serve export markets including Australia, North America, New Zealand and other regions with demanding technical requirements./.