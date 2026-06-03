Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

BM Windows brings Vietnamese façade expertise to global landmark developments

June 03, 2026 - 15:00
From supertall towers in North America and highly technical developments in Las Vegas to world-leading green buildings on Sydney Harbour, as well as international airports, shopping centres and premium mixed-use complexes in Việt Nam, BM Windows is demonstrating the growing capabilities of Vietnamese façade, with the technical expertise and scale required to participate in the global construction value chain.

Vietnamese façade expertise showcased at iconic global locations

In the first half of 2026, BM Windows continued to secure and deliver projects across Australia, Canada and New Zealand, while completing key packages in developed markets including the United States, Canada and Australia.

These markets are known for their stringent requirements in engineering, quality, safety, operational performance, sustainability standards and project management capability — demanding benchmarks for any manufacturer seeking to deepen its participation in the international construction supply chain.

Sydney Harbour is among the world’s most recognised architectural, commercial and tourism destinations. Here, BM Windows has further strengthened its presence through the 55 Pitt Street development, located in the Circular Quay precinct, adjacent to the Sydney Opera House and close to some of Australia’s most celebrated urban landmarks.

The 55 Pitt Street development, located in the Circular Quay precinct adjacent to the Sydney Opera House, features façade solutions supplied by BM Windows.

55 Pitt Street not only occupies one of Sydney’s most prestigious locations but is also a next-generation green building designed to meet some of the world’s most rigorous sustainability standards. Rising more than 238 metres and comprising 55 storeys, the development is set to become a new landmark in Sydney’s central financial and administrative district.

In Australia, BM Windows is also delivering façade solutions for 133 Liverpool Street, a 51-storey tower in Sydney. The development is regarded as one of the most technically complex in the country, requiring advanced capabilities in quality control, technical coordination and project delivery to international standards.

133 Liverpool Street marks one of BM Windows’ key façade projects in Sydney, Australia.

In North America, following the success of One Bloor West in Toronto — Canada’s first supertall tower, rising 85 storeys, BM Windows has completed a project in Las Vegas, United States, and secured a new contract for the SkyLiving development at Surrey City Centre in Canada.

BM Windows is also contributing to SkyLiving — a new standard of urban living to one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing hubs in Canada.

BM Windows’ growing presence across developments in North America, Australia and New Zealand reflects the increasing recognition of Vietnamese façade expertise within the global construction industry.

BM Windows Châu Đức Factory: A new manufacturing hub for global growth

Supporting its expanding portfolio of domestic and international developments is BM Windows’ long-term strategy to increase production capacity. In 2026, the company is accelerating the completion of its Châu Đức Factory, marking an important milestone in its efforts to expand capacity, enhance quality and standardise operations in line with international standards.

Covering a total area of 100,000 m² and designed with an annual production capacity of 2,000,000 m², the BM Windows Châu Đức Factory represents the company’s largest investment to date, with a footprint three times larger than its existing facilities. The factory is equipped with automated production lines, advanced technologies and a quality management system based on European standards, with the aim of becoming BM Windows’ new strategic manufacturing hub in Việt Nam.

Located in Châu Đức Industrial Park, a key gateway to international trade in southern Việt Nam, the factory will provide a strong foundation for the company to accelerate production, strengthen its ability to fulfil large-scale orders and better serve export markets including Australia, North America, New Zealand and other regions with demanding technical requirements./.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Up to 30% Visa offers for DIFF 2026 and Sun World experiences

Watching the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, exploring Sun World and enjoying summer in Đà Nẵng City is now more worthwhile than ever, thanks to stacked offers of up to nearly 30 per cent for VISA cardholders booking via Sun World’s official website and the Sun Paradise Land app.
Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc Airways introduces full-service flights on Phú Quốc–Singapore route

Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) has officially announced the launch of its scheduled flights to Singapore. Beyond connecting two of Asia's key island destinations, Sun PhuQuoc Airways' entry marks the very first time a full-service carrier will operate this route, unlocking opportunities to welcome high-spending international travellers to Việt Nam’s Phú Quốc Island.
Brandinfo

Seven Vinmec hospitals earn 4-star Global Hospital Ratings in 2026

The Global Hospital Rating system has officially announced its 2026 results, with seven hospitals under the Vinmec Healthcare System simultaneously receiving 4-star ratings. Notably, Vinmec Times City and Vinmec Central Park achieved outstanding 5-star scores in key categories, including Clinical Services, Patient Safety, and Patient Experience.
Brandinfo

Phú Quốc’s Apollo Cafe touted by Korean media as ultimate aesthetic retreat

South Korea’s Travel Times has hailed Apollo Cafe — the trending hotspot in Sunset Town — as the “top choice for aesthetic seekers” in Việt Nam’s Phú Quốc Island. Hidden behind its striking exterior is a surreal artistic space envisioned by Bill Bensley, where visitors can step into an “upside-down Sunset Town”, enjoy artisanal mixology coffee, and take in breathtaking views of the nightly fireworks.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom