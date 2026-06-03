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American magazine lists Đà Nẵng’s Golden Bridge among Asia’s most iconic bridges

June 03, 2026 - 11:28
“Some bridges are built simply to connect two destinations. Others transform the journey across them into one of the most memorable parts of the trip itself.” That is the spirit highlighted by renowned American travel magazine Travel + Leisure Asia in a recent feature introducing some of Asia’s most iconic bridges worth experiencing.
Sun World Bà Nà Hills captivates visitors with fairytale-like castles and year-round immersive experiences

Among them, the Golden Bridge appeared alongside many of the region’s famous landmarks such as Japan’s Shinkyo Bridge, Thailand’s Rama VIII Bridge and the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in China. Its inclusion among Asia’s best-known landmarks once again reflects the enduring appeal of the Golden Bridge on the global tourism stage.

Golden Bridge named by Travel + Leisure among Asia’s most iconic bridges

In reality, this is far from the first time the Golden Bridge has been recognised by international media. Since its debut in 2018, the bridge suspended amid Đà Nẵng’s clouds has continuously appeared across global travel, architecture, and lifestyle publications as one of Việt Nam’s most striking visual symbols.

What is remarkable is that, even after many years, the Golden Bridge has not become ‘old news’ in the eyes of international travellers. The image of giant stone hands lifting a golden ribbon across the mountainside continues to feature on social media, in travel articles, and on Asia’s ‘must-see’ lists.

Its appeal comes first and foremost from the project’s distinctive design language. The Golden Bridge is remembered not as an ordinary transport structure, but as a work of art set within nature.

The curved walkway stretching through the clouds, supported by giant moss-covered hands, creates a feeling that is both majestic and dreamlike, as though stepping into a fairytale world. It is the kind of image that can be recognised almost instantly: with just a single frame, viewers immediately know it is Đà Nẵng, it is Việt Nam.

But what allows the Golden Bridge to maintain its lasting popularity goes beyond beautiful photographs alone. The greater value of this icon lies in the fact that it is part of a vast and constantly evolving experience ecosystem: Sun World Bà Nà Hills.

At Sun World Bà Nà Hills, the Golden Bridge is not the final destination, but rather the beginning of a journey through the summit of Chua Mountain. From the moment visitors step onto the world record-holding cable car system, they are transported into a space entirely different from the coastal city of Đà Nẵng below: cool weather year-round, drifting seas of clouds and sweeping mountain landscapes.

Sun Fest 2026 energises the summer atmosphere with vibrant festivals and performances at Bà Nà Hills

From the Golden Bridge, the experience continues through European-style plazas, fairytale castles, flower gardens, churches, street festivals, and a wide range of seasonal performances. It is this combination of nature, architecture, culture, and entertainment that transforms Bà Nà Hills from merely a destination for taking photographs into a place where travellers can easily spend an entire day exploring.

The destination also continually reinvents its offerings through new performances and world-class attractions, giving visitors every reason to return again and again. This year, coinciding with the opening of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, Bà Nà Hills also launched Sun Fest 2026 and welcomed the famous French bakery brand Eric Kayser.

Eric Kayser – ‘the essence of French gastronomy’ – arrives at Bà Nà Hills on 30 May, the opening day of DIFF 2026

The appearance of the Golden Bridge on the list of Asia’s most iconic bridges therefore represents more than just another moment of international recognition. It is also evidence of the enduring appeal of a Vietnamese tourism icon that, even after many years, still has the power to spark global curiosity, inspire conversations, and attract travellers eager to experience it firsthand.

Behind that icon is an ever-evolving ecosystem continuously developed at Sun World Bà Nà Hills, where a simple photo opportunity becomes an immersive journey through the clouds of Đà Nẵng. At a time when travellers increasingly seek destinations that combine visual impact with immersive experiences, the Golden Bridge and Bà Nà Hills continue to demonstrate their distinctive appeal on Asia’s tourism map.

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