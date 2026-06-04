'One Ticket, Two Feasts': Inside DIFF 2026’s fireworks spectacle

Following the opening night, social media and travel forums were filled not only with images of fireworks lighting up the Đà Nẵng sky, but also with discussions about the experience of watching the event from the grandstands.

'One ticket - two feasts'

'I used to think that watching fireworks was the same no matter where you stood,' said Minh Anh, a visitor from Hà Nội.

'But once I took my seat in the grandstands, I realised it was worth the money. From there, you can enjoy both the stage performances and the fireworks overhead.

'The sense of proximity was remarkable. At times, I felt I could almost reach out and touch the fireworks. Now I understand why so many people buy tickets in advance.'

According to many spectators, one of the main advantages of the grandstands is the ability to appreciate the full artistic presentation prepared by each competing team. Music, pyrotechnic techniques and stage performances are combined to create a complete narrative, allowing audiences to follow the story behind each display.

From the same vantage point, audiences can also enjoy the festival's annual artistic programme along the Hàn River. This year's stage, the largest in the event's history, spans nearly 100 metres and features LED screens, laser systems and performance effects.

Many visitors have described the experience as 'one ticket, two feasts' – an international fireworks competition alongside a large-scale live entertainment programme featuring leading performers.

Another advantage cited by spectators is convenience. Rather than arriving hours in advance to secure a viewing position, ticket holders can enjoy reserved seating and a clear view of the performances.

The cost of experiencing DIFF 2026 from the grandstands has also become more accessible thanks to promotional programmes offered through online booking channels, allowing audiences to purchase tickets at discounted prices.

Specifically, tickets purchased through booking.sunworld.vn or the Sun Paradise Land application receive discounts of up to 20 per cent. Payments made with Visa cards are eligible for an additional 10 per cent discount, capped at VNĐ500,000.

The promotions have encouraged many visitors to book tickets early for the remaining competition nights as interest in this year's festival continues to grow.

France vs Việt Nam: A key qualifying-round contest

Considered one of the standout contests of the qualifying round, the June 6 event under the theme 'Heritage' will bring together two teams with contrasting styles.

Việt Nam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech, runner-up at DIFF 2025, is expected to showcase Vietnamese cultural themes through modern pyrotechnic techniques and storytelling. The team is anticipated to present a contemporary interpretation of heritage while drawing on elements that resonate with domestic audiences.

Meanwhile, the French team is regarded as one of the leading contenders for the title. Known for its cinematic and poetic style, the team plans to present a story of cultural exchange across historical periods.

Its recent Gold Jupiter award at the Montreal International Fireworks Competition 2025, one of the world's leading pyrotechnic events, has attracted additional attention ahead of the competition in Đà Nẵng.

The contest between France and Việt Nam is expected to provide another memorable evening for spectators along the Hàn River.

For the first time, DIFF is also introducing digital interactive features through the Sun Paradise Land application. Audiences can create personalised digital souvenirs, including virtual stamps and AI-generated e-postcards inspired by their festival experience.

By expanding activities beyond the fireworks displays themselves, organisers hope to offer visitors new ways to engage with the event and preserve memories of their time at the festival.

For visitors who have previously attended DIFF, watching the event from the grandstands offers a different perspective on one of Đà Nẵng's signature annual festivals.