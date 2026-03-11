EU – Vietnam Global Gateway business forum to be held in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The first EU–Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội on March 24, aiming to deepen economic and investment cooperation between the two sides.

Held under the theme “Investing together in a sustainable future”, the forum is designed as a key platform to strengthen EU–Việt Nam economic engagement following the recent upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The event is expected to attract around 500 delegates, including representatives from EU institutions, Vietnamese government agencies, leading European and Vietnamese enterprises, and international financial organisations.

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela is scheduled to attend as part of his official visit to Việt Nam, alongside Nicola Beer, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The programme will include a plenary session and thematic discussions, offering policymakers, business leaders and experts opportunities to network, explore investment opportunities and exchange insights on emerging policy developments.

Key discussions will centre on sectors viewed as catalysts for Việt Nam’s sustainable growth such as sustainable transport, energy transition, infrastructure connectivity, green and digital transformation and the adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in investment and business practices.

Ahead of the forum, EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier said the Global Gateway strategy demonstrates the EU’s commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships worldwide.

In Việt Nam, the EU prioritises support for green and digital transitions while promoting connectivity and innovation, he noted, adding that such cooperation delivers shared economic benefits and contributes to long-term sustainable growth.

Beyond dialogue, the forum is expected to help ease regulatory barriers and encourage more practical cooperation between European and Vietnamese businesses. It will also assist Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in connecting with potential international investors and partners.

By enhancing cooperation, the event aims to boost investment flows, facilitate technology transfer and support the development of a highly skilled workforce. These efforts are expected to help Vietnamese enterprises integrate more deeply into global value chains, advance low-emission growth and strengthen climate resilience. — VNA/VNS