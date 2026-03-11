Vietnamese agribusinesses strengthen presence at Foodex Japan 2026

HÀ NỘI — A total of 26 Vietnamese companies are participating in the Việt Nam pavilion, covering 204 square metres, at the International Food and Beverage Exhibition Foodex Japan 2026, which opened on Tuesday in Tokyo.

During the four-day event, Vietnamese agricultural and food enterprises are showcasing new, high-quality products in an effort to expand cooperation opportunities and boost exports to the Japanese market.

They are presenting a wide range of Việt Nam’s key agricultural products, including vegetables, processed and canned fruits, cashew nuts, pepper, cinnamon and star anise, rice and rice-based products, dairy goods, confectionery, seasonings and other agricultural items. Several booths are also offering on-site product tastings, allowing visitors and potential partners to experience the flavours of Vietnamese food directly.

One of the highlights of the pavilion this year is the introduction of several new products making their debut at the expo, one of the largest and longest-running of its kind in Asia. These include a line of pure fresh pineapple juice packaged in paper cartons by the Dong Giao Foodstuff Export Joint Stock Company (Doveco), mushroom-based products from the mushroom farm Làng Nấm Đà Lạt, and sea grapes produced by the GCAP VN Limited Company.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Japan, Trịnh Văn Dương, a sales director of Doveco, said the company’s pure fresh pineapple juice in carton packaging had been exported to Japan since last November, with an initial volume of more than 2,000 tonnes. Notably, the product has been distributed through the Seven-Eleven supermarket chain there, reflecting positive reception from the market for Việt Nam’s processed farm produce. According to the company’s plan, carton-packaged fruit juice exports to Japan are expected to account for around 10-15 per cent of its revenue in 2026.

For companies that have already established a foothold in the Japanese market, such as Doveco, continued participation in Foodex Japan each year also serves as a way to affirm their stable and long-term development. According to Đinh Cao Khuê, chairman of Doveco’s Board of Directors, regular presence at the expo not only helps maintain relationships with existing partners but also strengthens the confidence of Japanese customers in the company’s reputation and capabilities.

Alongside processed products, Việt Nam’s fresh agricultural produce and organic goods have also attracted attention from visitors. The mushroom farm from Đà Lạt in Việt Nam’s central province of Lâm Đồng has brought about a variety of clean products.

According to Akira Onishi, the company’s representative in Japan, mushrooms from Đà Lạt offer high quality and competitive prices, giving them an advantage over similar products available on the market.

Onishi noted that this marks the second time the farm has participated in the trade fair.

This year’ edition of Foodex Japan attracts around 3,000 companies from 74 countries and territories, featuring nearly 4,000 exhibition booths. The event is regarded as an important platform for businesses in the food and beverage industry to seek partners, establish trade connections and introduce new products to Asian as well as global markets. — VNS