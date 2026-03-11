Vietnamese tech firm FPT expands footprint in France

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese technology group FPT Corporation is strengthening its presence in France as part of its strategy to expand operations in Europe, with a focus on innovation and partnerships with major French corporations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải and a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy visited FPT’s office in the La Défense area of Paris on March 10.

The delegation was received by Đặng Trần Phương, deputy CEO of FPT Software in charge of the European and Middle Eastern markets; Christophe Schwanengel, CEO of FPT France; and Nguyễn Việt Đức, the company’s executive director in France.

At the meeting, Hải highlighted the increasingly comprehensive development of Việt Nam -France relations within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. France is currently the only member of the European Union to have established this level of partnership with Việt Nam.

He noted that bilateral cooperation covers a wide range of areas, including politics, economics, science and technology, education and people-to-people exchanges. During the visit to Việt Nam in May last year by French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnamese leaders referred to the historic connection between the two nations, reflecting the strong foundation and longstanding ties in their relationship.

Within that framework, the business communities of both countries play an important role in advancing economic and technological cooperation, the ambassador said.

According to Phương, FPT considers France one of its key markets in Europe. Since opening its first office there in 2008, the company has built a solid presence with offices in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse and Marseille.

The Vietnamese tech firm has also established partnerships with major French corporations, including Airbus, Air France and Quadient.

FPT representatives noted that the company was ranked among the Top 100 information technology firms in France in 2023. In 2025, it was also the only Vietnamese enterprise invited by President Macron to attend the high-level Choose France Summit, reflecting recognition of its growing presence and contributions in the French market.

Looking ahead, FPT France plans to continue implementing signed projects with major partners while boosting investment in artificial intelligence and expanding local recruitment.

The company aims to build a strong technology brand in France with the increasing participation from French technology experts and maintain annual growth of around 50 per cent in the coming years. — VNS