Vietnamese firms promote coffee, food products at India’s fair

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing coffee and processed food products at the 40th edition of the International Food and Hospitality Fair (AAHAR) in India, aiming to expand partnerships and tap opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic consumer markets.

Vietnamese companies are drawing attention at the fair, that opened on March 10 with a variety of products, including coffee, processed foods and fruit-based beverages. Participating firms include Trung Nguyên Legend Group, FES Group and Nam Việt Food and Beverage JSC.

The five-day event is held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre by the India Trade Promotion Organisation under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry in coordination with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

This year’s exhibition covers around 125,000sq.m and gathers nearly 1,800 exhibitors, including about 155 international participants from 17 countries. Over the past four decades, the AAHAR has grown into one of Asia’s most influential trade fairs for the food processing and hospitality ecosystem.

Trung Nguyên Legend, a leading Vietnamese coffee producer with more than 30 years of development from the coffee-growing region of Buôn Ma Thuột, is presenting a range of coffee products under its Trung Nguyên, G7 and Trung Nguyên Legend brands.

Among the highlights is its “Zen coffee” concept, which combines coffee enjoyment with a philosophy of mindfulness and inner balance. Introducing the product in India, widely regarded as the birthplace of meditation traditions, is seen as a unique cultural touchpoint that helps promote Việt Nam’s coffee culture while conveying a lifestyle message of mindfulness and harmony.

Meanwhile, the FES Group is attracting visitors with its Café Phố instant coffee brand, which reflects the distinctive style of Vietnamese coffee and aims to expand its presence in the Indian market. The Nam Việt Food and Beverage JSC is also showcasing natural fruit-based beverages rich in vitamins and minerals, drawing interest from potential partners.

Việt Nam’s Trade Counsellor in India Bùi Trung Thướng said the presence of three large Vietnamese booths featuring coffee and processed food products reflects strong interest among Vietnamese businesses in India’s vast and promising market. — VNS