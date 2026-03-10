Over $1.3 billion raised via government bond auctions in February

HÀ NỘI — A total of nearly VNĐ34.5 trillion (over US$1.3 billion) was mobilised through government bond auctions in February, up 32.44 per cent from the previous month, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

During the month, the HNX organised 12 auctions of government bonds issued by the State Treasury of Vietnam.

In the first two months of this year, the State Treasury raised more than VNĐ60.5 trillion in government bonds, completing about 55 per cent of its first-quarter issuance plan and roughly 12 per cent of the full-year target.

Last month, the State Treasury offered bonds with maturities of five, 10, 15 and 30 years. However, only the 10-year bonds were successfully auctioned. The winning yield for this tenor at the final auction of the month stood at 4.09 per cent per year, up four basis points compared with the first successful auction earlier in the month.

On the secondary market, the total listed value of government bonds surpassed VNĐ2.6 quadrillion at the end of last month, up 1.14 per cent from the previous month. Average trading value stood at more than VNĐ14.9 trillion per session, down 12.45 per cent from January.

Outright transactions accounted for 74.24 per cent of total trading value, while repo transactions made up 25.76 per cent. Foreign investors represented 5.26 per cent of the market’s total trading value and recorded a net sale of VNĐ334 billion during the month.

In terms of yields, three-year bonds saw the sharpest increase, rising to 3.3665 per cent. Meanwhile, the largest yield declines were recorded in bonds with maturities of two years, 20–25 years and 25–30 years, with yields at 2.3441 per cent, 4.1504 per cent and 3.8355 per cent, respectively.

Regarding liquidity, the most actively traded bonds on the secondary market were those with maturities of 10 years, 7–10 years and 3–5 years, accounting for 16.42 per cent, 15.58 per cent and 12.41 per cent of the market’s total trading value, respectively. — VNA/VNS