Fishing community cast votes in the election

ĐÀ NẴNG — Fishing community in Sơn Trà Peninsula cast their ballots at 20 polling stations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly of Việt Nam and people’s councils at all levels in the 2026–31 term.

More than 52,000 voters out of 86,000 population in the tourism attraction Sơn Trà Ward reserved Sunday for completing the vote of 43 candidates for the National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels of the ward.

Chairman of the ward’s People’s Committee Đinh Vui said the local election committee also hosted fishermen from neighbouring provinces casting their votes at local polling sites.

He said the ward and fishing port authority of Thọ Quang received fishermen returning from latest offshore fishing trips in joining the election.

The Đà Nẵng City’s election committee said the city has 2.1 million voters, including those from the merged former Quảng Nam Province.

Sơn Trà Ward, which is one of the most favourite destinations in Đà Nẵng, has a fishing fleet of more than 1,100 boats including 460 offshore vessels. The fleet collected more than 27,000 tonnes of fish and seafood per year.

Đà Nẵng has completed installation of Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) for 406 fishing boats measuring from 15 metres in length, as of the first quarter of 2026, strongly confirming the efforts of removing the European Commission’s (EC) ‘yellow card’ warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. — VNS