Voters across Việt Nam take part in nationwide election

HÀ NỘI — Voters across Việt Nam cast their ballots on March 15 in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, taking part in what is often described as the nation’s “great festival of the country”. VNS
|Border guard soldiers from Làng Ho Border Guard Station under the Quảng Trị Border Guard Command head to the polls with enthusiasm. VNA/VNS Photos
|Border guard soldiers from Làng Ho Border Guard Station under the Quảng Trị Border Guard Command head to the polls with enthusiasm.
|Youth union volunteers assist elderly voters in exercising their civic rights at Polling Station No. 17 in Vĩnh Hưng Ward in Hà Nội.
|Elderly voters in Hà Nội exercise their civic rights by choosing qualified representatives for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.
|Voters in Phú Quý Special Zone, Lâm Đồng Province, enthusiastically take part in the nationwide election day.
|Members of the Brâu ethnic group, one of the smallest ethnic communities in Việt Nam, head to Polling Station No. 25 in Đăk Mế Village, Bờ Y Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province, to cast their ballots.
|Officials inspect the ballot box in Lũng Cú Commune, Tuyên Quang Province before sealing it.
|Voters in Tuyên Quang Province check their ballots before placing them in the ballot box.
|Election officials bring a mobile ballot box to the homes of elderly and disabled voters in Tuyên Quang Province so they can exercise their voting rights.
|Election officials bring a mobile ballot box to the homes of elderly and disabled voters in Tuyên Quang Province so they can exercise their voting rights.
|War invalids undergoing treatment at Thuận Thành War Invalid Nursing Centre in Bắc Ninh Province join voters from Ninh Xá Ward in casting their ballots.
|War invalid Lê Đức Luân, a 1/4-grade war invalid with a disability rate of 92 per cent, is the first voter to cast his ballot at Polling Station No. 10 in Ninh Xá Ward, Bắc Ninh Province.
|Voters show joy and excitement as they exercise their civic rights on the nation’s great election day.
|A voter in Lào Cai Province cast their ballots.
|A mobile ballot box is brought to the home of Thào Thị Cu, the oldest voter in the area, a 107-year-old member of the Mông ethnic group in Xì Phải Village, Dào San Commune.
|Election staff assist patients in casting their ballots at Polling Station No. 055 in Hạnh Thông Ward, located at Military Hospital 175, HCM City.