Party General Secretary casts ballot in Hà Nội's Ba Đình Ward

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, cast his vote on the morning of March 15 at polling station No. 2 in Ba Đình Ward of Hà Nội, to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of Election Day – a nationwide festival of democracy, the Party leader expressed his pleasure at exercising his voting right and seeing a strong turnout of voters.

He noted that the election has been carefully prepared at all stages, ensuring favourable conditions for citizens to express their views through the ballot in any circumstances.

“This is the exercise of the right to direct mastery, allowing voters to choose those they trust to continue leading the country and localities towards development,” he said.

The Party chief noted that the election takes place following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, which clearly outlined major policies, vision and orientations for the country's development and received strong support from officials, Party members and the public.

He described the election as a major national event that demonstrates the people’s freedom and right to mastery, enabling them to select capable and reputable representatives to undertake the country’s common tasks and guide national and local development while safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

General Secretary Lâm emphasised that the ultimate goal is to promote rapid, sustainable and stable national development while improving people’s living standards. These, he noted, reflect the aspirations of the people, who have entrusted the responsibility to capable leaders representing their interests.

On the occasion, he also thanked press and media agencies for contributing to the dissemination of information about national unity and helping create a vibrant atmosphere for the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels. — VNA/VNS