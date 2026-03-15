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Home Politics & Law

Early morning voting begins in island commune of Đồng Tháp Province

March 15, 2026 - 06:48
Voters in the island commune of Tân Phú Đông in Đồng Tháp Province gathered early in the morning to take part in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

At 5am on March 15, 2026, voters arrived at polling stations in the island commune of Tân Phú Đông, Đồng Tháp Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The commune has 17,671 voters, including 17,458 permanent residents and one temporary resident registered to vote.

To ensure convenient access for voters, local authorities established five electoral units with 14 polling stations located at hamlet offices and schools across the commune. VNS

Residents arrive early to vote at a polling station in Tân Phú Đông Commune, Đồng Tháp Province. 
Residents arrive early to vote at a polling station in Tân Phú Đông Commune, Đồng Tháp Province.
Residents complete procedures before casting their ballots early at a polling station in Tân Phú Đông Commune, Đồng Tháp Province. 
Residents cast their ballots early at a polling station in Tân Phú Đông Commune, Đồng Tháp Province.
Residents cast their ballots early at a polling station in Tân Phú Đông Commune, Đồng Tháp Province.
Border Guard officers from Phú Tân Border Guard Station exercise their civic rights at a polling station in the island commune of Tân Phú Đông, Đồng Tháp Province.
Border Guard officers from Phú Tân Border Guard Station exercise their civic rights at a polling station in the island commune of Tân Phú Đông, Đồng Tháp Province.
Major Đặng Văn Thức, Political Commissar of Phú Tân Border Guard Station, exercises his civic right at a polling station in the island commune of Tân Phú Đông, Đồng Tháp Province.
Residents cast their ballots early at a polling station in Tân Phú Đông Commune, Đồng Tháp Province. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Chí

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