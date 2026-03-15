Early morning voting begins in island commune of Đồng Tháp Province

At 5am on March 15, 2026, voters arrived at polling stations in the island commune of Tân Phú Đông, Đồng Tháp Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The commune has 17,671 voters, including 17,458 permanent residents and one temporary resident registered to vote.

To ensure convenient access for voters, local authorities established five electoral units with 14 polling stations located at hamlet offices and schools across the commune. VNS