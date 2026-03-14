Politburo, Secretariat announce supervision decision for HCM City Party Committee

HCM CITY — A decision by the Politburo and the Secretariat to conduct inspection and supervision for the HCM City Party Committee’s Standing Board was officially announced at a conference in the southern metropolis on Saturday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA) and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who is also head of Inspection and Supervision Team No. 11 of the Politburo and Secretariat for 2026, and Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Mẫn said the inspection and supervision aim to comprehensively evaluate the leadership and direction of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Politburo requested a thorough review of how the city has organised the study, dissemination and implementation of the resolution, including the formulation and execution of action programmes, achievements recorded, and remaining difficulties and challenges, he said.

The inspection will also examine the city’s leadership and direction in implementing Directive No. 46-CT/TW issued by the Politburo on May 16, 2025 regarding preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure, the top legislator added.

The NA Chairman requested the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee and relevant agencies to coordinate closely with the inspection delegation; prepare comprehensive reports as required, and create favourable conditions for the delegation to fulfil its tasks.

He also ordered members of the delegation to carry out their duties in a serious, objective and impartial manner, ensuring scientific working methods, compliance with regulations and efficiency while avoiding disruption to the operations of inspected agencies.

Highlighting the southern metropolis’s strategic importance as the country’s largest economic hub and a key growth engine, Mẫn applauded strong efforts, unity and determination of the municipal Party organisations, authorities and people in 2025 and the early months of 2026.

He recalled remarks by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during previous meetings with the city that HCM City still faces major bottlenecks, including unsustainable growth, low investment efficiency, limited global competitiveness, and mounting pressures from infrastructure overload, population growth, pollution, flooding, traffic congestion, and dilapidated canal-side housing.

The top legislator hoped that the inspection and supervision would help the city further innovate in leadership and governance methods, strengthen the application of science and technology, enhance the quality of national governance, and improve services for the public.

For his part, Quang affirmed that the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board will fully absorb the guidance and feedback from the inspection delegation.

Regarding preparations for the upcoming elections, he noted that with nearly 10 million voters – the largest electorate in the country – and a large number of polling stations, the city faces certain organisational challenges. To address them, the city’s Election Steering Committee and Election Committee began preparations early, assigning members of the Party Standing Board to closely monitor localities and promptly resolve emerging issues.

On the implementation of the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Quang said the most important task is to develop and carry out concrete action programmes to ensure the successful fulfilment of the resolution’s goals.

He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to closely cooperate with the inspection delegation, provide timely and accurate information and documents, and complete all required tasks in line with the schedule set by the delegation. — VNA/VNS