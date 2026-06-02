Official hails progress in Việt Nam–RoK defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang on Tuesday received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Choi Young Sam, who paid a farewell visit upon the end of his tenure in Việt Nam.

Giang congratulated the ambassador on a successful term of office and highly appreciated his contributions to advancing the Việt Nam–RoK relations, helping make bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective across various fields, including defence.

Affirming that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, he highlighted the state visit to the RoK by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in August 2025 and another to Việt Nam by President Lee Jae Myung in April 2026. He noted that the trips yielded substantive outcomes and helped drive the bilateral relationship towards a future of shared prosperity.

Reviewing progress in bilateral defence ties, the official said that alongside the robust growth of relations between the two countries, defence cooperation has continued to develop extensively and intensively, becoming increasingly practical and effective.

He highly valued the RoK’s support for Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence in areas such as education and training, naval cooperation, war legacy settlement and defence industry development.

Giang thanked the RoK Government for its assistance in addressing the consequences of war in Việt Nam, highlighting several notable projects, including the joint project on post-war unexploded ordnance clearance in the provinces of Bình Định and Quảng Bình (now Gia Lai and Quảng Trị), as well as the Việt Nam–RoK Peace Village project for the 2024–2026 period.

He expressed his hope that Ambassador Choi will continue to propose the RoK's leaders, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) give further support to Việt Nam in this meaningful field.

Stressed the need for both sides to effectively implement the agreed cooperation areas in the coming time, Giang expressed confidence that Choi will continue to make positive contributions to bilateral relations in any future position while maintaining his affection for the Vietnamese people and the Việt Nam People's Army.

On the occasion, he also asked the ambassador to convey an invitation to RoK defence industry enterprises to participate in the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo, slated for December 2026.

For his part, Choi congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure. He also conveyed congratulations from the Korean Minister of National Defence to Giang on the latter's appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence.

The ambassador expressed his satisfaction at having contributed to economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries during his tenure. In the defence sphere, he noted that the two sides have maintained such activities as deputy minister-level defence policy dialogues, officer exchanges and mutual naval ship visits.

He affirmed that in his future positions, he will continue to support and promote cooperation between the RoK and Việt Nam, including defence ties, helping elevate bilateral relations to new heights. — VNA/VNS